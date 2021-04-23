LOCKPORT — Standing next to the beautiful, new, life-sized bronze sculpture of Lockport photographer Frank Bernard Clench, a face shield couldn't hide the smile on Kenan Center Inc. public relations and development manager Parrish Gibbons Herzog's face on Tuesday.
The “man behind the camera” takes center stage for the first time since he first photographed the Lockport Lock and Erie Barge Canal a century-and-a-half ago.
The life and pictorial works of Lockport photographer Frank Bernard Clench, as well as canal-related photos and paintings by Lockport's finest photographers today, is being celebrated for several weeks, beginning this Sunday at the Kenan House Gallery on Locust Street.
The exhibition will be on view from Sunday through June 6. Among the most notable displays is Lewiston artist Susan Geissler's sculpture of Clench (depicted at camera under a shroud). Clench and four other figures will be added this summer to the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument by the Lockport Locks, bringing the total figures to eight.
“The excitement is building,” Mrs. Gibbons Herzog said. Close to 100 photographs all sizes and shapes, color and black and white, are also featured.
“You can learn about photography as well. You'll see the evolution of camera equipment. Today's artists and photographers are using more digital work with color enhancement,” she said.
“For us, it's a very special event that connects us directly to the city and its history. Last year we celebrated the women's right to vote centennial. We're really excited as well to highlight local artists who have a tie to history.”
LLHDC director David Kinyon said regional photographers whose works will be on display include former Niagara Gazette and Lockport Journal photographer Dennis Stierer, David Stockton, Kevin Miller, Jeff Tracy, Donna Jordan Dusel and Lee Williams.
“Visitors will see on display examples of Clench’s work, along with some of the Erie Canal photos of current Lockport photographer Dennis Stierer, who has curated the exhibit,” Kinyon said.
The Kenan House Gallery typically hosts six to eight exhibitions each year, she said. Due to on-going COVID restrictions, only 18 people can be inside at a time at the coming event, she said.
“We'd still love to see thousands of people over the next several months. The regional photographers who took part are really excited to see their work on display. They all grew up knowing the Kenan Center, so to see their own works on display is exciting,” Mrs. Gibbons Herzog said. The event coordinator is Alyssa Mays.
Dennis Stierer, a long-time photographer with the Union-Sun & Journal and frequent Kenan Gallery participant, said the exhibit is a wonderful tribute to a great Lockport photographer. Stierer will have 14 works showcased at the exhibit.
“It's an honor to be sharing my pictures,” Stierer said. “We all admire the famous Lockport photographer who made some great portraits of lock tenders, families and children in and around Lockport. It's an honor to be a part this.”
The Clench exhibit is being presented by the Kenan Center, in collaboration with the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation (LLHDC), Century in Upstate New York and Lockport’s Erie Canal.
A native of Canada, Clench operated a studio on East Avenue in Lockport, where he specialized in portrait photography. He is acclaimed for the iconic photo he took of the Lockport Lock Tenders seated on the stairs in the Lockport Locks, which is being brought back to life by the Geissler sculptures.
Clench died in Fairport in 1914.
The Clench exhibition is being funded by the New York State Council on the Arts and is administered by Arts Services, Inc.
The Kenan Center was established in 1967. The Kenan Center Campus is home to the Kenan House, the Kenan Arena, the Education Building which houses the Montessori preschool, and the Taylor Theater.
For more information about the Kenan Center, visit www.kenancenter.org or follow them on social media at @kenanlockport.
