Kenan Center offering in-person youth programming during Spring Break

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.