Kenan Center offering in-person youth programming during Spring Break

Juliette Ryan and Madeline Herzog enjoy Music for Kids with Sara Rogers. (Contributed)

 

The Kenan Center brings Spring Play-cation back with socially distanced, safe, in person fun. Families can choose from three days of exciting workshops, and the opportunity to participate in a 4 x 4 soccer tournament.

Spring Play-cation schedule: 

Tuesday – Water Color with Lacott Fine Arts

Wednesday – Spring Break Soccer Tournament

Thursday – Kid’s Yoga with Amanda

Friday – Music Enrichment with Sara Rogers

All participants will be following social distance guidelines including keeping 6 feet distance, wearing masks, spread out in a safe setting. Classes are being helps in the Kenan Arena Annex and are limited in size to ensure social distance guidelines are met. Registration can be made on the kenancenter.org website or by calling 716-433-2617. All proceeds support Kenan Center arts, education and recreational programming.

More information can be found on www.kenancenter.org and Kenan Center social media.

