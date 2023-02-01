The Kenan Center will present the 10th annual Niagara Wine & Beer Fest, brought to the community by Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Kenan Center Arena in Lockport. Proceeds from the event support arts, educational and recreational programs at the Kenan Center.
“We are so happy to be holding this event once again, after a two-year break,” Rikki Cason-Weller, marketing and events manager said. “This year we are celebrating 10 years and look forward to an event that is bigger and better than ever. We will showcase more than 30 vendors, including returning favorites and some new faces, that are sure to be a hit. All tastings are included in the ticket price, as well as a $10 food voucher to use with the three on-site restaurants.”
Party band Nik and the Nice Guys will play the entirety of the evening. The planned set list includes a variety of party chart toppers from all generations from the '60s to todays hits.
All ticket purchasers receive a souvenir glass and tasting journal. Wine by the bottle will be for sale. The festivities also include a basket raffle, 50/50 split, and photo booth. Very limited VIP tickets still available online or by calling the Kenan Center.
Free overflow parking with shuttle service to and from the Lockport Board of Education Building, one block north of the Arena on Beattie Avenue will again be available for all hours of the event.
It's an adult only event open to those ages 21 and over with proper ID.
For a list of participating breweries and wineries as well as ticket information, go to www.niagarawineandbeerfest.com.
