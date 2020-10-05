Just Buffalo Literary Center has announced its 2020-21 season of virtual events: a four-week series of STUDIO poetry readings and conversations in the fall, and the return of Just Buffalo’s BABEL lecture series in the spring. The STUDIO lineup includes poets Ilya Kaminsky, Dawn Lundy Martin, Kazim Ali and Anne Boyer. The featured BABEL authors will be Marilynne Robinson and Ta-Nehisi Coates.
“As we reimagined what Just Buffalo’s programming could look like this season, two things guided our decision-making: public health and safety, and the importance of continued connection through literature,” said Barbara Cole, Just Buffalo’s artistic and associate executive director. “A virtual season allows us to implement a bold artistic vision while exercising caution and care for our community’s well-being.”
The fall season of STUDIO poetry readings and conversations is centered on themes of the body, health and healing.
The four-event series will feature:
• Ilya Kaminsky on Oct. 28. A poet and translator, Kaminsky is the author of “Deaf Republic,” a finalist for the National Book Award. The book imagines a town that falls into silence after a deaf boy is shot and killed, and asks, “what happens when the citizens of a country no longer hear one another?”
• Dawn Lundy Martin on Nov. 4. Martin and her books have been awarded the Kingsley Tufts Award for Poetry, the Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Poetry, and the Cave Canem Prize. Her most recent book, “Good Stock Strange Blood,” challenges ideas of race, voice, bodies and justice through poems that are bold and formally innovative.
• Kazim Ali in conversation with Kaveh Akbar on Nov. 11. Ali’s newest book, “The Voice of Sheila Chandra,” invokes influential South Indian singer Sheila Chandra, who was left nearly voiceless by a rare neurological condition, to consider what it means to have a voice in today’s world.
• Anne Boyer on Nov. 18. Boyer, a poet, essayist, and translator, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer one week after her 41st birthday. Her book “The Undying,” awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2020, chronicles her treatment and recovery, raising larger questions about healthcare and how we treat the sick among us.
Virtual STUDIO events are free, though registration is required at justbuffalo.org. All STUDIO events begin at 7:30 p.m. EST. Registered participants will be encouraged to submit typed or “video selfie” questions for the authors in advance.
Just Buffalo’s BABEL series will return this spring in virtual format, featuring:
• Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson on March 18, 2021. Robinson’s newest book is “Jack,” the fourth in her acclaimed series of novels including “Gilead,” “Home,” and “Lila.” She was awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2012 by President Barack Obama, who praised “her grace and intelligence in writing.”
• Bestselling author and MacArthur Fellowship recipient Ta-Nehisi Coates on April 22, 2021. Coates’s books include “We Were Eight Years in Power” and “Between The World And Me,” winner of the National Book Award in 2015. His first novel, “The Water Dancer,” was a #1 New York Times bestseller. Coates is also the current author of the Marvel comics “The Black Panther” and “Captain America.”
Tickets to virtual BABEL events are $25, and are available for purchase at justbuffalo.org. Patrons with existing ticket subscriptions from BABEL events postponed in Spring 2020 will receive direct communication from Just Buffalo regarding options for ticket transfers. As with STUDIO events, registered participants will be encouraged to submit questions for the authors in advance.
All Just Buffalo virtual events will include ASL interpretation and closed captioning. Books by STUDIO and BABEL authors are available for purchase at Talking Leaves Books, the official bookseller for JBLC events.
More information about Just Buffalo’s 2020-21 virtual season can be found at justbuffalo.org.
