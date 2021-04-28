Jurassic Drive making a stop in WNY

More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs will return from extinction to delight families and dino fans as Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, the nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur experience, stops by Western New York during its Northeast Evolution Tour this summer.
The dinos will be on display from July 16-25 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru transforms outdoor areas throughout the region into a fun-filled drive-thru experience complete with life-like dinosaurs, baby dino and trainer meet and greets, photo opportunities, and a choose-your-own-audio-adventure tour.
Due to overwhelming demand and sellouts, fans are encouraged to join the free pre-sale list at www.jurassicquest.com to gain advance access to special offers on preferred tickets prior to the public on-sale for shows in their markets.
Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour. Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.
Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicles, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 50-foot Spinosaurus and the gigantic grinning Megalodon!
Tickets for Jurassic Quest are $49 per vehicle (8 people or less) and available only at www.jurassicquest.com. An audio tour comes standard with every purchase (choose from two; special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired) as well as a safari-style digital souvenir photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting. Special souvenir packages and other add-ons can be purchased at check out.
