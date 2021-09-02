Joey Chestnut competing at Buffalo Wing Festival

Champion chicken wing-eater Joey Chestnut will compete before an in-person audience at the National Buffalo Wing Festival’s annual U.S. National Buffalo Wing-Eating Championship on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Eating competitions at the two-day National Buffalo Wing Festival get underway at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the Buffet Bowl, a first-to-finish contest headlined by a deep field of Major League Eaters, including Joey Chestnut, Gideon Oji, Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry.
At 5 p.m. on Sunday, all eyes will be on Chestnut at the U.S. National Buffalo Wing-Eating Championship, a 12-minute, all-you-can-eat contest. At stake over the weekend are two championship titles and a total of $5,000 in cash prizes. Both events will be held at the main stage at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.
“It is exciting to return to an in-person audience this year and to welcome back the world’s top eaters for this event,” said festival founder Drew Cerza. “We look forward to celebrating the 20th annual festival with plenty of wings as the audience cheers the eaters on to a new record.”
"Competitive eating is the lens through which human triumph is revealed," said Major League Eating Chairman George Shea. "This year’s event will go down in history as an example of resilience and resolve. Buffalo is the only place to be on Labor Day, especially if you love chicken wings."
The U.S. National Buffalo Wing-Eating Championship is a contest to see who can consume the wing meat off the bone. A debris-food, the wings are weighed before and after the contest. Competitors in the Buffet Bowl race to finish a five-pound bowl of food that features various staples of Buffalo cuisine. In past years, Buffet Bowl items have included Buffalo-style chicken fingers, BBQ wings, Buffalo-style chicken salad, sausages and perogies.
National Buffalo Wing Festival
The National Buffalo Wing Festival takes place over Labor Day Weekend at Highmark Stadium. Part of the proceeds from the festival go to benefit Western New York charities, raising more than $385,000 over the festival's history. This year marks the festival’s 20th anniversary.
For more info, visit: www.buffalowing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.