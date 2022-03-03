JENNINGS: 'Unsung' no more — podcast spotlights Kasim Sulton

A new podcast is set to launch March 15, is co-executive produced by Michael A. Simon and Scott Kushner, co-founders of F Street Productions, “Unsung” is a first of its kind rock and roll comedy tale. Loosely based on the life of musician Kasim Sulton, the podcast chronicles the life of the fictional Alec Sulton
Kushner, a music veteran that got his start in radio with DIR Broadcasting, and ABC Radio Network, recently discussed the podcast’s origins via Zoom. Kushner Met Kasim when he was embarking on his first solo tour in 1982, and he currently works with Kasim on a multitude of projects, including his weekly radio show, “It’s My World and Welcome to It.”
“He has a lifetime of stories that are rich and dynamic, and I want people to know them, “ Kusher said. “I felt that his life of experience was something people would be interested in. The intent was to create a story that people would be interested in.”
“Kasim has an amazing career, he was with Todd (Rundgren) right out of high school, he was a Blackheart with Joan Jett, played with Hall and Oates, he has worked with both Patty Smith and (Scandal lead singer) Patty Smythe, Mick Jagger and Celine Dion and worked extensively with Meat Loaf. The tracks he has performed on have sold over 85 million units.”
The origin of the podcast dates back to 2019, but as was the case with many projects, the pandemic shifted its focus.
“What we ended up creating was a rock and roll comedy, with music as the backdrop. We originally started this for television, but with the pandemic we shifted to the podcast.”
The podcast is a first for Sulton, and while the stories are inspired by Sulton’s 45 years as a touring musician, only Kasim knows where the truth ends and the fiction begins.There are even characters loosely based on Kasim’s children.
“In the world of podcasting there are no rules, but we have to be respectful, especially of Kasim’s family.”
The show begins with Alec suffering a heart attack and having to come off the road. “The heart attack is fictitious, it is meant as a starting point, kind of a mid-life crisis moment. All of his kids are represented, but with different names. There is an essence of reality.”
“There are great sidemen documentaries,” Kushner noted. “So we wanted it to be more than that. We wanted to have some fun, make it a little fiction and a little fact, but have some fun, and make it entertaining.”
Kushner has worked with a variety of artists, including The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Hall & Oates, Eric Clapton, and Live Aid and The Who’s first farewell tour.
Kushner and his F Street Productions partner Michael Simon met when they were undergraduates at George Washington University. Simon’s credits include directing 25 years of “Ridiculousness,” and 25 “Survivor” finales.
Sulton will be performing in the area on May 13 at the Riviera Theatre with The Gilmour Project.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene.
