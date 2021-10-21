JENNINGS: Tubes revisiting iconic album at Riviera

In 1980, the Tubes were at a critical juncture in their recording career. After four albums with A&M Records, the label dropped the band. Known for over-the-top theatrical live shows, the Tubes had developed a solid following but were in massive debt and in search of a record label and record producer.
The group signed with Capitol Records and enlisted David Foster as producer. The result was “The Completion Backward Principle,” a concept album that spawned the hit “Talk to Ya Later,” and introduced The Tubes to a wider audience.
The Tubes will perform the iconic album in its entirety on tonight at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda.
“The Completion Backward Principle” was the first of two albums produced by Foster, who went on to produce massive hits with Chicago and Celine Dion. Foster was known as a taskmaster, which was not something the band was accustomed to.
“We had never worked with a producer who demanded perfection,” Tubes lead singer Fee Waybill said during a recent phone interview. “This was before digital tools were available, so you had to be perfect, and there were times we had to do eight or nine takes to get it right.”
If a member of the band couldn’t get a part right, Foster would find ways to get the perfect take.
“Foster has an idea as to what he wants, and when he wants to do something there is no stopping him, he will do whatever it takes. If there was a bass or keyboard part a band member could play the way he wanted it done, he did it himself or got someone else to do it. He didn’t have a detente, so to speak.”
After the success of “The Completion Backward Principle,” Foster worked on the group’s 1983 album “Outside Inside,” which included the group’s highest charting single, “She’s a Beauty,” written by Foster, Waybill and Toto guitarist Steve Lukather.
Foster’s approach didn’t sit well with some members of the band.
“After doing two albums with us, Foster said he wanted to do a third album, but he wanted more singles like “She’s a Beauty” and he wanted to write more songs for us. The band, against my wishes, didn’t want to be told what to do.”
“Nobody cares who writes the song. I get it, though, it was difficult to please him, but the end product was fantastic. It made me a better singer, and all of the band members better players. The songs have stood the test of time, they are still vibrant and iconic.”
The band recorded one more album for Capitol Records and was dropped by them after it failed to produce a hit single. Waybill wound up leaving the Tubes in 1986, and didn’t rejoin the band until 1993.
The Tubes have been performing “the Completion Backwards Principle” in its entirety for a few years, and when asked what album the band might perform next, Waybill said there is one obvious choice.
“They released a remastered version of ’The Completion Backwards Principle’ on blue vinyl, with all new liner notes, so we are hoping they will do the same type of thing for “Outside Inside,” and then we will bring that on the road. It is not set in stone, but that is in the works.”
Waybill also released an excellent solo album last year entitled “Fee Waybill Rides Again,” a collaborative effort with his good friend Richard Marx.
These days Fee is happy with the direction of the band and enjoys performing more because there are fewer distractions.
“In the early years our theatrics were over the top and overshadowed some of the musicianship. Since the show is not as elaborate as it used to be, the focus is on the music. I still do the costume changes, but it became a bit of a circus with all the dancers and people onstage. The show has become more concise.”
He also loves performing at Riviera.
“I love that theater, It's ideal, it has a full-size stage, and you can see everything from every seat. You can see the nuances of the show and the sound system is great, so it’s the perfect type of venue for our show.”
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
