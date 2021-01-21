JENNINGS: Tribute acts and the letter of the law

Pearl Jam made the news last week when they sent a cease and desist letter to a London-based Pearl Jam tribute act using the name Pearl Jamm. The tribute act’s response to Pearl Jam was posted on social media and stated, “You have known of our tribute band for years, yet have waited until a global pandemic to have threatening legal letters sent?”
Tribute acts have been increasing in popularity over the past decade or so, at least until the pandemic shut down a large portion of the live music industry. There are many reasons for the rise of tribute acts, but they usually offer a much cheaper alternative for fans of a particular band to experience their music in a live setting.
One of the trickiest things that tribute acts face is naming their band so that fans know whose music they are performing, and at the same time, not violating a copyright or creating confusion. In Pearl Jamm’s case, even though they have been around since 2016, their name is only one letter off from Pearl Jam, and you could see how it could possibly create some confusion for fans.
The other issue is that there are an increasing number of tribute acts performing music by bands that are still actively touring and recording, which is the case with Pearl Jam. That is much different from a Beatles tribute act, because The Beatles have not performed publicly in 50 years, and it’s hard to fathom that a fan of the Beatles would not know that two members of the Beatles are deceased.
The same is true for The The Band Band, which is one of the cleverest names for a tribute act, but fans of The Band would likely know that The Band hasn’t performed live since 1999, and that most of the original members are deceased.
There are other Pearl Jam tribute bands with names that are less confusing, including Ten, Corduroy, 5 Against 1, and Lemon Yellow Sun. There have not been any reports of those band’s receiving a cease and desist letter, so on some level the band does not seem to have an issue with the idea of a tribute act, they just want to make sure that the band name is unique.
While it may seem unlikely that fans will be confused, I remember attending a show at a venue where they advertised a show by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and at first glance it does look like Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Pipers are a Celtic rock band, so if you showed up to one of their shows expecting music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers you would be disappointed.
In the case of Pearl Jamm, it’s understandable why they are upset, because tribute acts definitely help promote and support a fan base for the bands they honor. Nevertheless, it is important for tribute bands to create their own identity, and the best way to do that is to come up with a name that clearly distinguishes them as a tribute act.
For instance, Tragically Hip tribute band The Strictly Hip has performed under that moniker even when the Tragically Hip were active, and there was no confusion. If they had simply added another letter to their name and been called Tragically Hipp, that may have been a different story.
So while I agree that sending cease and desist letters to Pearl Jamm was a bit heavy handed, since an email from management would probably have accomplished the same result, Pearl Jamm has capitalized on Pearl Jam’s music, and if they change their name, they will still be able to book shows.
And this may also prevent us from seeing tribute bands with names like ZZ Topp, Fleetwood Macc, and Lynyrd Skynyrdd.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
