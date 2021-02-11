JENNINGS: Todd Rundgren opening his tour in Buffalo — virtually

Todd Rundgren’s 2020 tour plans came to an abrupt halt last year with the onset of the pandemic. Over the past year Todd has been nestled away at his home in Hawaii working on and releasing individual collaborative tracks, and even completed a run of online variety shows.
Rundgren is best known for the hits “Hello It’s Me,” “I Saw the Light” and “Bang the Drum All Day.” Todd is also known as an innovator in the music industry and has a fiercely devoted fan base. As a testament to his body of work and influence, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Todd as a 2021 nominee. It is the third year in a row Todd has appeared on the list.
On Valentine’s Day Rundgren will perform his first concert in nearly a year. Dubbed the “Clearly Human” tour, it represents another innovation from Rundgren, a show that is part residency and part virtual road trip.
All the shows will be performed in centrally located Chicago, and broadcast via livestream to individual markets. The first virtual stop is in Buffalo, so even though Rundgren and his band will be onstage in Chicago, they will be performing a Buffalo-themed show, complete with imagery of the area, and even food brought in from Buffalo for the occasion.
Rundgren has been on the road for over 50 years, dating back to his days in the Nazz in 1968, and while musicians like Rundgren will often say how much they love performing, life on the road can be unpredictable, and somewhat frustrating. If this model succeeds, it may inspire other artists to do the same.
The shows are hosted on No Cap at nocapshows.com, a platform that arose out of necessity for artists that were taken off the road and still wanted to perform live. Many notable artists are utilizing No Cap, including the Foo Fighters, Sublime with Rome, Los Lobos and Rob Thomas. Rundgren is the only artist with city-specific themed shows.
Buffalo is a logical starting point, Rundgren has performed in the Buffalo region 25 times since dating back to his first performance at the now defunct New Century Theater on April 28, 1973. That includes six shows at the Tralf and four shows at the Riviera. Todd has performed at most of the major venues in the region, including a few that are gone, such as the New Century Theater, Uncle Sam’s, The Niagara Falls Convention Center, the Buffalo Aud, and the original concert amphitheater at Darien Lake. He has also performed at Shea’s, the Bear’s Den, Erie Community College, the Connecticut Street Armory, Artpark, the Town Ballroom and Rich Stadium.
Rundgren’s show at Chestnut Ridge Park in the summer of 1974 is notable because it was Goo Goo Dolls Robby Takac’s first concert, and he sites it as one of the major reasons he decided to pursue a career in music. In recent years, Takac is often seen in attendance at Rundgren shows in Buffalo.
Black Sheep, the band Lou Gramm was in before Foreigner, was also on the bill that day.
Rundgren has been a frequent visitor in recent years, performing in the area 14 times since 2007, but for period of 25 years from 1978-2003 he only performed in Buffalo proper once, and that was in 1993.
Todd’s show on Sunday will include a full album performance of his 1989 release “Nearly Human,” and he will be backed by a 10-piece band that includes longtime collaborator Kasim Sulton, Tubes drummer Prairie Prince, Hall and Oates keyboardist Eliot Lewis and Rundgren’s wife Michele on background vocals. Michele Rundgren is the only person aside from Todd who appeared on the original tour.
Rundgren’s fans have been taking part in a project called “Feel Us” where fans send city specific items to the band. Rundgren also launched a charitable initiative to raise funds to feed the hungry. Named “For the Want of a Meal,” after the Rundgren song “Want of a Nail” which was the first single on “Nearly Human,” it raised over $4,000 on its first day.
The show marks another first for Todd, as he was the first artist to broadcast a show live over a cable network in 1982, and sold the first music download in 1992.
Online tickets for the performance start at $35, with options for merchandise, meet and greets, and other upgrades available as well.
