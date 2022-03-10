JENNINGS: The timeless sounds of Simon & Garfunkel return

Simon & Garfunkel are widely regarded as one of the most successful musical duos of all-time, an incredible feat considering their recording career only lasted from 1964-1970 and produced five studio albums.
It should not come as a surprise that there is a tribute show dedicated to the group’s music. The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which comes to the UB Center for the Arts on Tuesday combines live performers with visuals and stories. It’s best described as similar in style to the popular Beatlemania show.
Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel were always intertwined, even as they both established themselves as solo artists. There have been a handful of reunion tours and one-off performances, but the last time the pair performed in public was April 24, 2010 in New Orleans.
The last time they performed in Buffalo was June 17, 2004 at HSBC Arena.
George Clements plays the part of Paul Simon in the production. A former teacher of his from the Berklee School of Music sent him a casting call for the show where he auditioned in a “high-rise building with about 20 short (statured) singer-songwriter types.”
“The first album I received as a gift for Christmas was ‘Sounds of Silence’ from my older brother John,” Clements recalled during a recent phone interview. “I fell in love with that record, and my parents were singer-songwriters and big fans of them. When I began performing the songs it was like a trip down memory lane.”
The show also deals with the complex relationship between the duo. “We address it in a subtle way, but the focus is on the music. We have to touch on the relationship, they knew each other since they were 10 years old, but as they got older I think they realized just how different they were as people,” Clements said.
The show includes narration and visuals, but the songs are still the most important part of the show, especially the famous harmonies.
“That is where the magic really happens, in those beautiful harmonies.”
Clements is also responsible for playing Simon’s guitar parts, and he considers Simon a “fingerstyle genius, who doesn’t get the credit that he deserves.”
“I had an advantage when it came to playing the guitar parts because I studied classical guitar,” Clements said.
Brendan Jacob Smith, a Brooklyn native and recent graduate of Ithaca College, plays the part of Art Garfunkel. Smith recently appeared on "America’s Got Talent" with the three-piece tenor singing group T.3.
Simon & Garfunkel’s songs provided the soundtrack to a generation of fans, but since they are a folk duo the material is timeless, and appeals to a diverse age-group.
“Our show is the first opportunity for many people to hear these songs live. It feels wonderful when the audience gives us a standing ovation at the end of the show. Even though they aren’t my songs, it still feels amazing as a performer to see people moved by the music.”
The show is broken down into two acts, and chronicles the group’s origins and rise to prominence and their breakup. All of the classic songs are represented, but fans can expect a few deep cuts thrown in as well.
Performing as Paul Simon has inspired Clements to work on an original project with his twin brother, which will feature harmonies.
Tickets for the Simon & Garfunkel Story start at $39 and are available through Ticketmaster. The UB Center for the Arts has amazing acoustics, and is the perfect venue for this type of music. If you like Simon & Garfunkel, you definitely don’t want to miss this performance.
