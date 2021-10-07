JENNINGS: The Record Company to be in 'game shape' for Buffalo show

A few years ago my big sister told me I needed to check out a band called The Record Company, and she gifted me a vinyl copy of their debut album 2016 “Give it Back to You.” I was hooked. You can experience the band’s music on Monday Oct. 18, when they come to the Town Ballroom in downtown Buffalo for a stop on their “Play Loud” Tour.
In an era with a dearth of decent rock music, The Record Company’s mixture of Rolling Stones style blues with a punk sensibility and a rhythm section that holds everything together, like gorilla glue, was refreshing. They quickly became one of my favorite bands.
Great albums are nice, but where a band really tests its mettle is in a live setting, and The Record Company proved to be an amazing live act. Lead singer and guitarist Chris Vos is ready to get out and prove himself and his band again, this time there are some exciting changes.
“This is the tour that officially supports our new album ‘Play Loud,’ and by the time we hit Buffalo it will have been out for 10 days,” Vos said during a recent phone interview.
“I know Buffalo is a football town, so I will use a football analogy. Everything leading up to this was preseason, and by the time we have seven or eight shows under our belt, you have figured some things out and you are ready.”
The new album is the group’s third full-length studio album, and it represents an important step in the band’s evolution.
“We explored a lot of new ground sonically. We did our other albums by ourselves but on this one we worked with Dave Sardy, who has worked with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wolfmother and LCD Soundsystem. He suggested we not worry about performing it live, since it was our third album, he suggested we try some new things, so we added keyboards, second guitars and different background vocals,” Vos said.
That meant that the band would need to add additional musicians to perform the new material live. Instead of a trio, the live version of The Record Company is going out for the first time as a five-piece unit,
“We are a band that wants to play everything live, and we can’t play a keyboard part or a second guitar part as a trio. It’s also hard to do a four-part harmony when you only have three guys, so we decided to find a couple of players that fit our vibe.”
Joining Bass player Alex Stiff and drummer Marc Cazorla will be Johnny Elkins on guitar and Wesley Flowers on keyboards. Elkins will also handle some of the bass guitar duties which will allow Stiff to play guitar on a few songs.
“Alex played some great guitar on the record, and his style is very different from mine, so it will be great. Of course Alex will still be on bass most of the night.”
Even though it’s a significant change for the band, older fans will still recognize the distinct sound of the band in a live setting.
“The root of the tree is still in place, we are just growing. Even when you explore new ground you have to stay true to your roots. On the first record you establish who you are, and on the second you expand that. On the third record, you should be exploring new ground.”
“We didn’t want to remake the old stuff. We still have real drums and bass, but we listen to a lot of newer music so when we added keyboards to a song it might be like Pink Floyd meets Tame Impala.”
Vos closed the interview with an enthusiastic invitation for fans to come out and see them at the Town Ballroom.
“We are gonna have a great time, we are a rock and roll band. We love playing Buffalo, I definitely remember when we played there opening for Brian Setzer after one of the biggest blizzards ever, and the fans still came out. You guys are diehards.”
Tickets for the show start at $25 and are available at the Town Ballroom box office and website, townballroom,com.
