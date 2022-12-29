There was a time, not too long ago, that my mailbox was overflowing with new album releases. When I moved last year, I found stacks of unopened compact discs that I never found time to listen to, and these days much of the music I listen to is on vinyl.
Nonetheless, I still receive an occasional notification of a new album for consideration, and I recently stumbled across an email promoting Nickelback’s latest album entitled “Get Rollin’,” which came out last month. It’s the group’s 10th studio album, and first in five years.
Nickelback is one of the most divisive bands in music history, and over the years I have found myself trying to answer the burning internal question, “how can a hugely popular band like Nickelback get so much hate online?”
I may be in the minority, but I don’t have strong feelings about Nickelback’s music. I listened to “Get Rollin’” and it sounds like the other Nickelback albums I have heard. The opening single, “San Quentin” is a bit of a departure, and reminds me of Metallica. “Get Rollin’” is not an instant classic, but for people who even remotely like Nickelback it is a pleasant listening experience. Oddly enough, one of the reasons that Nickelback haters cite for hate is the band’s ability to consistently make really good albums.
Despite the vitriol, Nickelback continues to do what it does best, and the group seems to have taken the unfair reputation in stride. The new album is selling well, it reached the top 30 already, and next year Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. They were eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, but they haven’t received any fair consideration for that, and probably never will.
What remains perplexing, is the origin of the band’s reputation as “hated.” A college student in Finland did an entire thesis on Nickelback’s treatment in the Finnish press and found out that the more popular the band became, the harsher the criticism. While that is a small sample size, there probably is some truth in the fact that Nickelback has achieved a level of fame and commercial success that comes with a degree of criticism.
One of the most trumpeted theories is that Nickelback represented the end of the grunge era, and fans of grunge resented Nickelback’s sanitization of the genre. In simplest terms, the band “sold-out” which was a similar argument that was used against punk bands when they became popular.
Other arguments are just as perplexing, especially that the band’s music is too “formulaic” which is a fancy way of saying all their songs sound the same. There may be a bit of truth in that, but there are too many bands for me to list that have stuck with a formula for decades, and the reason they do so is because that is what appeals to their fan base. There is no shame in being consistent, is there?
As bands and their fan bases get older, things tend to get put into a different perspective, so hopefully the time is coming when hating Nickelback becomes passé. To sane people, Nickelback hate is a long-running joke, but in an age where divisiveness can be taken to an extreme, it’s probably time where the joke needs to be put to rest.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
