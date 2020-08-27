JENNINGS: The Boss' and a few other must-see live acts

Like many of you, it has been months since I have attended a live music event, and so in lieu of a road trip to see one of my favorite artists perform, I drove down Route 90 to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland to take in some music history.
I first visited the Rock Hall back in 2008 when Todd Rundgren was doing an in-person event. The special exhibit that year was dedicated to Bruce Springsteen, and as I looked over the Springsteen artifacts, including the pair of jeans he wore on the cover of “Born in the U.S.A,” my friend Tom Atkins asked, “have you seen Springsteen?”
When I answered that I had never seen Springsteen live, Tom responded, “You absolutely have to see him live, and no matter how much it costs, you have to go to a Springsteen show.”
Springsteen performed in Buffalo the following year, on Nov. 22, 2009, and I did not heed my friend’s advice. I missed an iconic Buffalo show as not only did the stop on the tour include a performance of Springsteen’s debut album in its entirety, it was the last full concert with legendary saxophonist Clarence Clemons, who died on June 18, 2011.
Springsteen returned to Buffalo on April 13, 2012, and I made an extra effort to score tickets. My wife and I wound up sitting in the nosebleed section, so our expectations of the show were tempered, but Springsteen did not disappoint, and my wife and I were able to see him two more times after that show, and both times with better seats.
There are a handful of artists that should be on every live music lovers bucket list, and Springsteen ranks near the top. His shows are typically over three hours long, and they are filled with energy and emotion. There is always a deep cut or two, and the music is performed live.
I was a fan even before I had been to a Springsteen concert, but tickets sold out so fast I usually missed out, but I am forever grateful to my friend Tom Atkins for convincing me to witness firsthand why Springsteen is "The Boss."
There were a few major stadium concerts postponed this summer including Billy Joel’s show at Bills Stadium, which is now scheduled for August 14, 2021. Joel is another performer that should be on everyone’s bucket list, and just like my friend Tom urged me to make the effort to see Springsteen, I have seen Billy Joel multiple times and he is a special performer.
When concerts do return, there are a few more acts I hope you consider seeing including Grace Potter, who is one of the most dynamic live performers I have ever seen. Sugarland, a country music duo that knows how to put on a fun show is another act that you must see. Finally, a group called The Record Company, a trio with a unique blues and rock sound, will definitely not disappoint you.
In the meantime, a quick trip to the Rock Hall is always worth it, because even though the Rock Hall gets criticized for its induction process, it is filled with a lot of history, and might just inspire you to go and see an incredible live show.
