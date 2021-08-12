JENNINGS: TedFest heads to Orleans County

Like many music festivals, TedFest, an annual festival in honor of Theodore "Teddy" Wishowski, was put on hold last year. The multi-day music fest, which begins Aug. 19, is five years old and TedFest Five promises to be bigger, better and continue the fest’s upward trajectory at its new home in Orleans County.
The first festival took place not long after Ted’s fatal car crash in Lewiston in July of 2016.
“We made an impromptu stage at Artpark near the dog park, and two of the bands that are performing at this year’s event formed at the first TedFest, when they hopped on stage and jammed together,” noted TedFest founder and organizer Bashar Srouji during a recent phone interview.
They did a six-month celebration of his life at the since-closed Mug and Musket that featured food and music, and then TedFest Three took place at Bond Lake, and featured two stages, some merch and food vendors.
TedFest Four, also at Bond Lake had two stages, the stages were under tents and they alternated the bands on each stage, there were more vendors and Srouji called it the year that the fest “tightened down.”
“This year we bumped it up a notch, three days of camping, 28 bands, plenty of activities including kickball, a pie eating contest, and dodge ball.”
The event has found a new home at the Orleans County Fairgrounds on state Route 31 near Medina. There will be plenty of space to roam, hookups for RVs and many other amenities that were not available in years past.
Srouji, who grew up with Ted and calls him his “brother,” is determined to honor his friend’s memory.
“Ted was literally the most free-spirited person you ever met. He was like a hippie, and he loved music and food. He was super intelligent, and he made friends with everyone, no matter where they came from. Everyone who knew him loved him, and that was evident at the first TedFest when 300 people showed up.”
“Ted lived a righteous life, always wanting to do good for other people. He was a healing person. So the festival is not just a music festival, yes, it has music because Ted loved music, and food because he loved food, it also is meant to be a healing experience,” Srouji said.
“It’s almost like we reconnect with his spirit each year we do it. He was that good of a person, and he needs to be remembered.”
Musically, the festival’s bands represent a cross-section of some of the best jam bands from the region.
One of the band’s headliner’s, Orange Corner, began jamming after the first TedFest and gets its name from a time when the band painted Ted as a sun on a wall in the basement which became known as the “orange corner.”
In addition to his role as organizer of TedFest, Bashar Srouji is also the owner of the Niagara Falls restaurant Ghada Have It, which was devastated by the recent floods in Niagara Falls. Srouji is determined to reopen his restaurant as soon as possible.
Tickets for TedFest V start at $25 for a single day pass and are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tedfest-v-tickets-159539676467. The festival runs from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.
