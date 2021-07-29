Styx returns to Western New York on Saturday, Aug. 14, with a performance at the Erie County Fair. The classic rock group has been a regular visitor dating back to their first visit to Buffalo back on Nov. 18, 1976 at Shea’s.
In 1976 Styx performed in Buffalo on the “Crystal Ball” tour, the first album with Tommy Shaw. In 2021 they will be in the area on the heels of the release of the group’s 17th album, “Crash of the Crown,” which came out in June.
“There are periods when a band really hits its stride” longtime Styx member Lawrence Gowan noted during a lengthy phone interview last week.
“This is a period where we are on fire creatively and collaborating with the right people at the right time. ’The Mission’ laid the groundwork for where we are now, so I knew ‘Crash of the Crown’ was going to be a special record.”
“The Mission,” came out in 2017 and, at that time it had been 14 years since Styx had released an album of original material. “The Mission” was Will Evankovich’s first official collaboration with Styx, he produced the album and “Crash of the Crown,” and co-wrote most of the songs on both albums along with Tommy Shaw. Evankovich was made an official member of Styx this year, and he performs with the band on tour.
Most of the songs on “Crash of the Crown” were recorded before the pandemic, but even a casual listen to the lyrics and you will find the relevance to the current state of the country.
While many classic rock era bands shy away from performing new material in concert, Styx has incorporated songs from “Crash of the Crown” into their current tour.
“Classic rock is being discovered by a new generation of fans who weren’t even born when many of these albums came out, but it is still becoming part of the soundtrack of their lives. So the album as a musical form is vital. We are writing songs that have lyrics that are relevant, but also speak to the strength of the current lineup.”
Two of the songs from “Crash of the Crown” that have been performed live on this tour include “Sound the Alarm” and “Reveries.” “Sound the Alarm,” is sung by Tommy Shaw, and has all the classic Styx elements that made Styx a great band. Gowan handles lead vocals on “Reveries.”
“We played ‘Sound the Alarm’ for the first time beginning to end last night, and it received a great reaction.”
“I love singing ‘Reveries,’ and it’s funny because I wasn’t part of the writing process, but Tommy told me I should sing it. The song is about someone who sometimes gets lost in their own thoughts and I am definitely guilty of that, so it puts a wry grin on my face every night I sing it.”
“Crash of the Crown” is rooted in the progressive rock that the group explored on their first five albums
“There have been ten guys in Styx up until now, we just added Will, so that’s eleven. J.Y. (founding Styx member James Young) often cites the contributions of John Curulewski on those early albums, and Tommy loves that era as well, even though it’s before he joined the band.”
Shaw replaced Curulewski in 1976, right before the band reached its commercial peak. He passed away in 1988.
“J.C. was responsible for a lot of those early progressive rock leaning albums. ‘Equinox’ is the apex of that era and it encapsulates the progressive elements, and the popular rock elements. That is the era of the band when I first noticed them.”
“Crash of the Crown” also uses the original Styx logo that appeared on the group’s first four albums. The last time that logo appeared on the cover of a Styx album was 1974’s “Man of Miracles.”
“When someone suggested we go back to the logo from that era, I was all for it. Especially considering what we are doing now. Also, next year is the band’s fiftieth anniversary, so it’s a natural tie-in to that first album. It all comes full circle.”
Gowan is well-versed in Styx’s history, and he proudly notes that the current lineup is, “the culmination of everyone that has been in the band and all of their stellar contributions.”
