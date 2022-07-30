An outstanding double bill featuring Paula Cole with special guest Sophie B. Hawkins comes to the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda on Saturday. Both of the singer-songwriters emerged in the 1990s, Cole with her breakthrough second album in 1996 entitled “This Fire,” and Hawkins who released her debut “Tongues and Tails” in 1992.
“Tongues and Tails” earned Hawkins a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 1993, The first single, “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover,” reached the top five on the Billboard Charts, and launched Hawkins' career.
Hawkins started out as a drummer, and still plays some drums during her live performances.
“The drums literally spoke to me,” Hawkins said during an interview earlier this week, “But once I made it to the level I wanted to with the drums I moved on. Some people say the singer is the band leader, but it's the drummer. They set the whole structure and road map.”
“If you listen to all the great big bands, it is the drummer that conducts and controls everything. I think drummers have a natural need to control and provide structure to things, possibly because of something chaotic that happened in their life,” Hawkins said,
In the early days of her career, Hawkins sought to control the direction of her career after multiple major record labels approached her because of a series of demos she had recorded.
“With the ‘Tongues and Tails’ album, I was so devoted to the vision. I had these demos that the major labels wanted. I had gone from feast to famine, before that I couldn’t even get a publishing deal, then seven major labels approached me.”
“I was directing things. I chose Sony because I assumed they would respect the artist, and they did at first. I chose the band. I am not a control freak, but when I am working with people I want them to be focused. I don’t like to waste time.”
After three albums with Sony, the relationship began to sour. A creative dispute emerged over the lead single on her third album, “Timbre.”
“I am not sure where things went awry,” Hawkins said “There were a lot of things they didn’t like, including some of the things I said publicly. Then when it came to putting a banjo on the song “Lose Your Way,” which had already been in the show Dawson’s Creek, they lost their mind. It became a symbolic fight.”
Since then Hawkins has released her records independently, and is working on new music that will be featured during her upcoming tour.
“I really love the new songs. They are deeply emotional, I am in step with my core following and people coming to the show. I am not political in my writing, I don’t watch the news. You can’t have all this activism and be heavy, you need to have joy and love, that is what keeps us going.”
Tickets for Paula Cole with special guest Sophie B Hawkins on Saturday start at just $29 and are available at the Riviera box office and online at rivieratheater.org.
