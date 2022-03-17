JENNINGS: Rush member carries on with Envy of None

It’s been 10 years since Rush released its last studio album, “Clockwork Angels,” and when Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away in 2020 it seemed to mark the end of an era for the band’s surviving members.
On April 8, Envy of None, Alex Lifeson’s latest project, will release its self-titled debut album. Joining Alex on the recording is Coney Hatch bass player Andy Curran.
Envy Of None, the new band and debut self-titled album also features engineer Alfio Annibalini and a young singer-songwriter named Maiah Wynne.
They originally called the band Middle of Nowhere, but after a trademark search by their attorney and drummer David Quinton Steinberg, they realized that the name was already in use.
“David is not just an attorney, he plays drums on some of the tracks and used to be with The Mods,” Curran noted during a recent Zoom interview. “He said he had a name that he remembered from an Ovid quote, that ends with you shall be the envy of none. Everyone loved it.”
Envy of None’s origins date back a few years, and even though the four members were not able to record in the same studio during the pandemic, they had no problem creating an amazing record.
“The project evolved in a very untraditional way, it organically grew from four people sharing tracks.It’s not what you expect, we share a love of music. We intentionally worked on music that our previous bands were not known for, and that was liberating,” Curran explained.
Even though the emphasis has been placed on Lifeson and Curran, the recording is an opportunity to showcase the incredible vocals of newcomer Wynne.
“We constantly tell people Maiah Wynne is the star of the show. We kind of plucked her out of obscurity. I found her in a talent show where I was the judge. Part of that included a mentor call, and during that she told me she wanted to write songs together.”
“A song called ‘Shadow’ was the first one I sent her, and when she sent me back the vocal track I was blown away. Then I shared it with Alex and Alf (Annibalini) and they agreed that she was something special.”
While Curran notes that it “doesn't hurt having a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist” on the record, the group didn’t feel any pressure to live up to expectations.
“We never questioned whether we could pull it off, we just enjoyed the journey,” Curran said.
As for Lifeson, after years of being an important part of one of the most successful Canadian bands of all-time, he proves once again just how versatile he is as a guitarist.
“He told me he felt like he was dancing with Maiah and weaving in the melodies and serving the song. Lots of times he didn’t do his guitar parts until he heard the vocals.”
The album drops in a few weeks, but in the meantime you can hear the two advance singles, “Liar” and “Look Inside,” on all the major streaming platforms.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
