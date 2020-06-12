JENNINGS: Put in park for 'The Last Waltz' at Artpark

There are no live concerts at Artpark this summer, but on Tuesday the venue will show an iconic concert film as part of its Drive-In Film series. Many music writers consider “The Last Waltz” the best concert film of all time. Directed by Martin Scorsese, “The Last Waltz” chronicled The Band’s famous final performance at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1976.
Technically it was not The Band’s final performance, the group reformed in 1983 without guitarist Robbie Robertson. The revamped lineup lost a second founding member in 1985 when pianist Richard Manuel committed suicide. His role was filled with a legendary Buffalo musician, Stan Szelest, who subsequently passed away in 1991 of a heart attack.
“The Last Waltz” is not a typical concert film, it intersperses interviews and studio performances along with the concert footage. Robertson plays a prominent role in the film and was the driving force behind the project and the decision for The Band to quit touring.
The list of guest stars is staggering, and includes Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Ronnie Hawkins. The Band backed both Hawkins and Bob Dylan in the early part of their career.
The Band had toured relentlessly up to the time of the recording of the movie. They are associated with Woodstock which was their home base of operations, but four of the band’s classic lineup, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Manuel and Robertson were Canadian born. Levon Helm was the only American born member of the group.
The movie features heartfelt versions of classic numbers such as “The Weight,” “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” and “Stage Fright.” Scorsese captures every angle, and the emotion that The Band was feeling. The group looks road weary, but at the same time they are performing with a conviction that makes you wonder if they were ending their run too soon.
If the classic lineup of The Band had reformed, it may have taken away from some of the mystique of “The Last Waltz.” These days when a band goes on a “farewell tour” it is suspect, as many notable bands have returned to the stage after vowing to quit touring.
“The Last Waltz,” is not the classic lineup’s only notable performance, the group appeared on the final night at the original Woodstock and were part of the massive Summer Jam at Watkins Glen in 1973, a concert that featured The Allman Brothers Band and The Grateful Dead, and drew 600,000 fans.
The Band’s performance at Woodstock was not included in the movie or the live albums. Their manager, Albert Grossman, did not want cameras close to them that could potentially create a distraction. So while they were not part of the iconic Woodstock film, The Band did go on to become part of a legendary concert film.
The audio of The Band’s performance at Woodstock was finally released last year as part of a 50th anniversary edition of their eponymous breakthrough album.
There are only two surviving members from the classic lineup, 82-year-old Garth Hudson and Robertson, who turns 77 years old on July 5.
Tickets for the drive-in showing of “The Last Waltz” are $25 per car, which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit. Audio for the movies will be transmitted via a frequency that is picked up on a car radio.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
