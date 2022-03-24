JENNINGS: Orleans 'Still the One' for John Hall

On Saturday, a classic double bill of acts will take the stage at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda. Orleans and Firefall both formed in the early 1970s, and had ubiquitous radio hits during the decade.
Firefall is best known for “You are the Woman” and “Just Remember I Love You.” Orleans had hits with “Still the One” and “Dance With Me.” Both groups still have a significant number of original or longtime members, and have released new music within the past five years.
The group’s alternate who opens the show and who closes, and in North Tonawanda founding Orleans member John Hall said, “Orleans will be closing in North Tonawanda because New York is our old stomping grounds.”
Hall, who spoke to me via Zoom from Nashville, has a long history in the region. He grew up in Elmira, cut his teeth musically in New York City, helped form Orleans in Woodstock and served in Congress as a representative for the 19th District from 2007-2011.
After Orleans had achieved commercial success, Hall left the band in 1977 to pursue a solo career.
“I left the band a couple of times,” Hall recalled. “But in 2012 when (founding member) Larry (Hoppen) died, his brother Lance called me and asked me to sing at a memorial service in Florida to sing with him and Bob Leinbach, who used to be in the band. They had some contractual dates and asked if I would join the band to fulfill them and we have been working together ever since, even writing a couple of new Orleans albums.”
Even without Larry, Orleans still traces its roots back to the original lineup now that Hall is with them permanently.
“Orleans has always been known for our “Hoppenized” sound. Larry was an original in the band with me and Wells Kelly. Larry passed away in 2012, but Larry’s younger brother Lance Hoppen is our bass player, and Lane is our keyboard player, trumpet player, vocalist and utility player.”
“I have been singing with Hoppens since 1972,” Hall noted. “So our voices blend well together. Our newest addition is guitarist Tom Lane, who is a fabulous singer, Brady Spencer is on drums and we are a fabulous ensemble.”
The group is still finding an audience because of timeless classics such as “Still the One,” which Hall laughingly recalled was once the theme for a weight-loss program and Burger King at the same time.
“It’s our 50th anniversary, in January 1972 we did our first show as Orleans, and so we are working on a 50th anniversary record that should be done this year.”
And Hall promises that the show will include new material along with Orleans classics.
Hall continues to pursue a solo career, last year he released “Reclaiming My Time” which he recorded during the pandemic. The term is used in Congress to reclaim time if you are interrupted.
Hall's time in Orleans was interrupted but it’s something he cannot reclaim but he does still reflect on what happened back in 1977.
“In hindsight, we needed a therapist more than we needed a manager. We were on Asylum Records with The Eagles, Jackson Browne, and Tom Waits. Who knows what would have happened if I had stayed.”
Tickets for Orleans and Firefall start at $39 and are available at the Riv box office or the venues website rivieratheatre.org.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
