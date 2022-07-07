Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Wheels of Soul summer tour makes a stop at Artpark on Tuesday. The 12-piece powerhouse band that formed as a combination of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ solo bands, has become a beloved live unit, and has already performed two legendary shows at Artpark.
The 2022 Wheels of Soul tour arrives after two years of pandemic-related postponements. In the interim, Tedeschi Trucks recorded one of the most ambitious studio projects in recent memory. “I Am the Moon” consists of four albums and four companion films. Two parts have already been released on YouTube, and the full project will be released on vinyl in September.
Also appearing on the bill are Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Los Lobos is a multi-Grammy Award winning band formed in Los Angeles in 1987. They are supporting their 17th studio album, “Native Sons,” which received a Grammy last year for Best Americana Album.
Gabe Dixon kicks of the night, the singer-songwriter and keyboardists’ latest album, “Lay it on Me” came out last year. Dixon is not just a solo artist, he is a full-time member of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, handling keyboard and vocal duties.
During a recent phone interview, Dixon recalled when he was asked to join the band.
“In 2019, I received a call from the band asking if I could sub for their keyboardist who was undergoing surgery. Derek is my favorite guitarist, and Susan’s voice is one of the best I have ever heard, so of course I said yes,” Dixon said.
Sadly, keyboardist Kofi Burbridge passed away in February of 2019, leaving a void for the band. Dixon, who had turned down an opportunity to tour as Paul McCartney’s keyboardist in 2001, was faced with a major decision.
“They had just come out with an album, so I figured I would stay with them until the end of the year, but they have been so welcoming, and they never make me feel like a side guy. They didn’t just bring me in to play someone else’s parts, they wanted me to be part of the writing and the creative input. It feels like a family.”
Dixon noted that when he was faced with the decision to tour with Paul McCartney’s band, he would have had to put his solo career on hold and would only be a sideman in Paul’s band. As a member of Tedeschi Trucks, he has achieved the best of both worlds, having the opportunity to be part of a band while still being a solo artist.
“The more I am in this band the more it feels authentic, and that I am a part of the band. I’m still living on the high that I got when I first joined. When those spontaneous musical moments happen in the show it’s incredibly special.”
Doing double duty as opener and as part of the headlining band has its demands, but Dixon loves the opportunity to perform for the crowd.
“It’s a lot more singing than I was used to, I sing full on in my own set, and then sing for the band. A long time ago they set a rule where they never do more than three shows in a row so there isn’t too much of a strain on my voice.”
As for taking over for Kofi Burbridge, Dixon knew he could never replace Kofi, and is glad to have the opportunity to express himself musically in the band.
“Kofi was a musical genius, and he played flute as well, he was such an incredible fit for the band and a great human being. I am a fit for the band in a unique way. That’s a credit to Derek and Susan that they can create such a creative atmosphere for artists to express themselves.”
Even though the last few years have been filled with uncertainty for all musicians, Dixon is grateful to be where he is at today.
“I want to do what I do best, and the fact that I am a part of the band, and I get to sing my solo stuff is special. My goal is to bring music into the world for people to enjoy, I am so grateful to be able to do it. I am a lucky guy.”
Get to the show early and catch Gabe Dixon’s set, you won’t be disappointed.
Tickets for Wheels of Soul 2022 show start at $19. It’s an early start time of 5:30 p.m. Please note, the band is also hosting a food drive and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the venue. There will be collection points at both the upper and lower entrances.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.