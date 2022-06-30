JENNINGS: No looking back for Barenaked Ladies

In 2008 I married for the second time and had both of my sons as best men. The owner of the venue where our wedding reception was held gave me an early wedding gift, two tickets to see Barenaked Ladies at Seneca Niagara Casino on Sept. 26, 2008 — the only question that remained was which one of my sons would get the second ticket. We decided that the kid who gave the best speech would be the recipient.
Eventually, after some incredibly spirited speeches, the matter was decided. Little did we know that concert marked a milestone for the Canadian band. It was the last time they performed in Western New York with founding member Steven Page.
Fast forward to 2022, and Barenaked Ladies will be back at Artpark on Tuesday July 5 for a stop on their “Last Summer on Earth” tour, which also features Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. The performance is already sold out. The show was postponed twice, once in 2020 and again in 2021, so excitement has been building.
This will be BNL’s third time at Artpark, they headlined sold out shows in 2016 and 2018, so this marks an impressive feat for the band, especially considering the crossroads they faced in 2009, with the loss of prominent member of the band.
What made the BNL situation unique, is the group’s handling of the situation. Usually when a bandmember quits or passes away, a band will replace them with a soundalike, a session player, or simply split up. In 2009 BNL took a gamble, and when Page left, they simply chose to not replace him and instead have other band members fill in the void.
That left Ed Robertson as the de facto leader of the group, and bassist Jim Creeggan, multi-instrumentalist Kevin Hearn and drummer Tyler Stewart to carry on.
The Robertson, Page stage banter and dynamic was a central part of the band’s live show, but 13 years later, the band is thriving with a new album entitled “Detour De Force,” and a massively successful tour that includes a multitude of sold-out dates.
Even though Page-era songs still appear in the group’s live set, they represent a smaller portion of the show than songs from their latest album. In an era when bands get stuck in the past with set lists, BNL embraces adding newer songs to their shows.
So, while the band acknowledges its past by including "If I Had $1,000,000" and "The Big Bang Theory" theme song, fans can expect to hear newer cuts like “Flip” and “New Disaster.”
Throughout their career, BNL has built a reputation as a band that thrives in a live setting. They built that foundation with great songs, but they also make each show unique and always add a local element to their performance. It goes beyond simple stage banter or gimmicks, the group knows how to connect with an audience unlike any other band, and while Page’s departure is old news, it is amazing to consider how the group not only survived the departure, they have thrived.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
