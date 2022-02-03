JENNINGS: Neil Young takes another stand

Neil Young is no stranger to protests, he practically built his career as a political activist, dating back to the late 1960s and his days in Buffalo Springfield, the band that recorded one of the most notable protest songs of the era, “For What It’s Worth.”
Stephen Stills, Young’s bandmate in Buffalo Springfield, wrote “For What It’s Worth,” about the Vietnam War but Young went on to write and record many popular protest songs, including “Ohio” with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. That song was in response to the 1971 Kent State shootings, and just like Young’s recent decision to pull his catalog from Spotify, it polarized the nation.
“Ohio” cemented the Kent State incident into popular culture. At the time, Richard Nixon was highly critical of the song, which mentions him by name in the lyrics, and some historians believe that Nixon used the song to stir up his base in Ohio during the 1972 presidential election. Nixon won Ohio by 21%.
Another of Young’s famous songs, “Southern Man,” from his “After the Gold Rush” album, came out in 1972, and is often cited as the inspiration for the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “Sweet Home Alabama,” which references Young and the song title by name. Young also had a song entitled “Alabama,” on the album, which included some harsh lyrics. Both of Young’s songs protested southern racism in the 1870s.
There are plenty of other examples of Young’s protest songs."Who's Going to Stand Up?" is about banning fossil fuels and the damage that oil pipelines cause, "A Rock Star Bucks a Coffee Shop" protests Starbucks relationship with Monsanto, and “Let's Impeach the President,” which came out 2006 as an anti-war song and plea to impeach George W. Bush.
Young has also had his run-ins with the music industry, In the 1980s Young signed a massive recording deal with Geffen Records, and his first album for the label, entitled “Trans” proved to be too experimental for the masses. The album featured tracks with Young running his voice through a vocoder. In many ways it was way ahead of its time, but Geffen wound up suing Young for not producing “typical” Neil Young records.
Then there was “This Note’s for You,” a track that attacked the commercialism of rock music. Initially, MTV, banned the video, so Young is no stranger to the type of pressure that Joe Rogan and Spotify are feeling from Young.
It’s too soon to gauge the potential impact Young’s departure from Spotify will have, but if he does manage to rally some other notable musicians to his cause. At the time of this writing Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren have also pulled their catalogs.
Whatever side you are on, Young’s actions should not come as a surprise to anyone. Throughout his career he has shown that he is willing to take a stand, even if it’s an unpopular one. His fans will still be able to find his music on other platforms, including all of the protest songs that helped make him famous.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
