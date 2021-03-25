JENNINGS: Making lists a year into pandemic

Taste in music is highly subjective, but music fans seem to have a love/hate relationship with music related lists that present the best drummers, guitarists, or top albums of all-time.
Over the past week I have been asked to provide an informal “three desert island discs” list, and a more formal list of my top five favorite shows at Artpark’s Tuesdays in the Park series.
My initial reaction to the desert island disc question was to ask how I was going to play my albums on an island with no people, and thus there probably wasn’t a power source. Perhaps the better scenario would be, if I had to sell my entire album collection and just keep three of them (which would probably make my wife happy, because my album collection takes up an entire room) which three would I keep?
Since I love live albums, I would likely keep Little Feat’s “Waiting for Columbus,” Supertramp’s “Paris” and Todd Rundgren’s “Back to the Bars.” What’s cool about the three “desert island disc” list is that the chances of someone else having the exact same list is slim. And each person’s list tells you a little about that person.
In addition, the desert island disc list represents a listener’s current state of mind. After a year with virtually no in-person concerts, my live albums are treasured documents that remind me of the energy and synergy found at a live concert.
As for the Artpark list, since it has been over a year since anyone has attended a Tuesday’s in the Park show, there is no better time to reflect on what were the best of all-time. I’m also working with a pretty decent amount of shows for comparison, as I have attended over 120 Tuesday shows at Artpark.
My Artpark list was solicited by a couple of local music journalists for their Buffalo Music Mafia YouTube channel. We will be getting together via Zoom and comparing notes, so if you don’t want any spoilers for my list, you should stop reading now.
In terms of seasons, my favorite season was 2014. The lineup was filled with legends, including seven Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Oddly enough, even though the season as a whole was my favorite, none of the individual shows made my top five.
Coming in at number five was the Rik Emmett show on July 1, 2003. It was the first show of the series, which makes it a sentimental favorite, but Rik’s performance was great, as usual, and showed the potential of the series.
Number four was Bad Company on July 16, 2013. The group was still performing with original guitarist Mick Ralphs, and lead vocalist Paul Rodgers delivered an outstanding performance. Rodgers is the quintessential rock star.
Number three is Huey Lewis and the News on July 3, 2012. Doc Robinson of King Harvest appeared onstage with Huey and they did an amazing rendition of “Dancing in the Moonlight.” Lewis and Robinson knew each other because they were both part of the Ithaca music scene when Lewis attended Cornell. It was a magical moment, and a magical night.
Number two is Peter Frampton on Aug. 25, 2009. Frampton packed the venue, and the energy in the place was incredible. Every time Frampton performed at Artpark he was on fire, the first show set the stage for what proved to be a long and fruitful relationship with Frampton and Artpark.
My favorite show? Without a moment’s hesitation it was Gov’t Mule’s July 24, 2018 rain-delayed set was by far the best show I have ever seen at Artpark on any night. The band performed an abbreviated set, but it was energy-filled, and after listening to the live recording of the show, which is still commercially available online at Nugs.net.
And hopefully that Artpark list will change soon. We all miss live concerts, and that first one we go to that feels “normal” will definitely be one of our favorites.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.