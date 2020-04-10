JENNINGS: Live music's still playing ... online

One of the major challenges for budding musicians is getting paid. When bands and/or solo artists start out, they wind up performing at private parties, small clubs, party houses and even basements. They may even try their hand at music open mic’s.
If you attend a fundraiser with live music, in many cases the musicians have donated their time, even though most of the other vendors are getting paid. Unscrupulous bar owners will offer bands “exposure,” and the term “exposure bucks” is well-known in the music community.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the music community. Numerous musicians have a day job, but there are several who chose music as a career path, and just like a home contractor, they only get paid when there are paying gigs.
One of the elements of the federal relief package is a first in that it offers financial help to freelance musicians in the form of cash payments. It is an acknowledgement that musicians not only provide an important service, but that they are an important part of the economy. It may not help musicians whose second income is derived from performing, but it’s an important first step.
Even as major tours are being postponed, music fans are being treated to living room-style and home studio concerts online. For at least the last decade, modern technology has made it possible for bands to record remotely, and now we are able to see technology utilized to bring band members together for special performances.
In most cases, these are not situations where bands or solo artists are promoting an album, they are offering their craft to a world that needs the comforting and uniting power of music. On any given night you can find major national recording artists or your favorite regional performer doing a livestream.
The music community has always been present during times of crisis, and when we do go back to gathering for events, it’s important to support your local music community and local music venues that treat musicians with respect.
There are things you can do in the meantime to support your music community. The first thing is to follow them on social media, and if you really enjoy a local or even national performer, be an ambassador. The most powerful form of promotion is word of mouth, and something as simple as sharing a song or upcoming livestream event can go a long way in helping artists build a following. That will also help them secure paying gigs when venues open again.
The same goes for local venues that host live music. Now is a good time to support them on social media so that when events do start happening again, they will have a wider audience.
If a band has music available for purchase online, buy a download. There may be risk associated with physical copies of music, but most artists have songs and/or albums available for download and they are usually in the $10-$15 range. This is only if you can afford to do so, even though that seems like a small amount, some people may not be able to spare any money right now. There are also musicians that have virtual tip jars.
Send your favorite artist an email of thanks and encouragement. Many of them are feeling isolated now, and by their nature, most musicians are used to being around people. A few words of encouragement just might inspire them to write their next great song.
Finally, to all of my readers and friends in the music community, I miss seeing you at concerts and clubs but I know each day is one day closer until we can come together and enjoy a night of music and fellowship under the stars or in a club. Thank you for being such a supportive community, and please stay safe until we meet again.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene.
