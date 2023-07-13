One of the realities of Western New York is that summers are short, which means a multitude of shows come to the region over a few months. That inevitably leads to discussing “can’t miss” shows and which concert will be the best of the summer.
A show that rose to the top of my list is Lauren Daigle at Artpark on Friday. The Platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning artist whose debut album, “How Can It Be,” came out in 2015, will perform in Western New York for the first time.
“I was just talking to someone about the show, and I asked if we could sneak over to Niagara Falls when we are up there, and he said, we can try. And then he said, ‘Look, I’ve seen this venue, and it will be spectacular.’ So I am genuinely so excited,” Daigle said during a recent phone interview.
“I’ve been touring for 10 years. I’ve traveled all over, and I’ve seen Victoria Falls in Africa. Yet, I haven’t even seen Niagara Falls here in the U.S. So, I’m really, really excited.”
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter is touring to support her self-titled album, which came out in May. It is her third release and follow-up to the Platinum-selling “Look Up Child,” which came out in 2018.
Thematically, the new record marks a slight shift away from the contemporary Christian music genre, where she has thrived and moved toward mainstream pop. It is also her first release on a major label. Regardless of the genre, the album is a sonic masterpiece that showcases Daigle’s versatility as a singer.
“I grew up on the music of many, many decades. I didn’t just listen to ‘90s music when I was growing up in the 90s; my dad had us listen to music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. And I remember thinking, oh, I love all those sounds. Everything from Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac to Aretha Franklin to Al Green to Motown and so much more.”
“My key influences were Motown and Classic Rock, like Journey and Heart and all of that. And I remember when I had the opportunity to make this record, I went to my producer, Mike Elizondo, who I cannot speak enough about. He’s so incredible. And I told him I really want to work on not just making a contemporary record, I want it to be music that is timeless,” Daigle said.
Elizondo has worked with a diverse selection of some of the biggest names in popular music, including 50 Cent, Twenty One Pilots, Carrie Underwood, Fiona Apple, and Ry Cooder.
“He totally understood exactly what I wanted,” Daigle continued. “I didn’t want to just do something that sounds like this or that. I wanted to do something complete that feels like it’s not a nuance of something else. It’s just pure and whole.”
Some of the highlights of the album include “Thank God I Do,” “These Are The Days,” and “Waiting,” all songs that will likely wind up in her set at Artpark, along with a healthy dose of songs from her previous records.
Daigle has built her reputation as a live performer. Her concerts are communal events, often with massive sing-alongs. Even as the crowds have grown, she still has the same approach to her shows.
“You know, I always told myself when I was singing in a small church that you’re here to deliver the first note. If you can think about the first note and then, from that moment on, for the rest of the room, filling in the space and having everyone join you in the song, you’ll bring everyone in. Just think about the first note and let the crowd carry the rest of it.”
“That’s not to say you can be irresponsible singing and delivering a performance,” she continued. “It’s more about saying, there’s this communal thing that can happen in a room whether it’s small or when it’s big. It’s like when you’re in these massive stadiums for a football game, and everybody can cheer simultaneously. You feel like you know everyone in the crowd.”
Daigle’s Artpark performance is one of only a few she has on her itinerary for July. In the fall, she will begin a major arena tour. Daigle promised it would be a “special night” for her, and it will definitely be a special night for those in attendance.
Thom Jennings writes about the Western New York music scene for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette.
