JENNINGS: Lake Street Dive set to make Artpark debut

Lake Street Dive came on my radar a few years back when a friend of mine played a vinyl copy of their “Fun Machine” EP. I was immediately struck by their unique approach to an eclectic collection of cover songs, including a version of my favorite Paul McCartney solo song “Let Me Roll It” and a gut wrenching and spectacular take on the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”
“I hear a different story from everyone as to how they discovered us,” Lake Street Dive’s drummer and songwriter Michael Calabrese noted during a recent phone interview. “I don’t know what we have, but I know it's working.”
The group will be arriving at Artpark’s Amphitheater on May 29 for one of the earlier shows of the season at the venue. Formed in 2004 at a private music school in Boston, the group built a loyal following by touring relentlessly in their early years.
Their first big break came in 2012 when a video of the group performing “I Want You Back” on a street corner went viral. They capitalized on that success by releasing “Bad Self Portraits,” in 2014, an album filled with solid original material that garnered radio airplay.
“In some ways that was our first big jump, and with our latest release we have reached another maturation level. Every stage feels like a coming out and yet it still feels like we are chugging along with a steady growth process,” Calabrese said.
Lake Street Dive’s latest release, “Obviously” was recorded right before the pandemic, and was finally released in March of last year. The album features the song "Hypotheticals,” which is penned by bass player Bridget Kearney, and is the group’s highest charting single.
Every member of the band, which includes Calabrese, Kearney, lead vocalist Rachael Price, keyboardist Akie Bermiss and guitarist Mike "McDuck" Olson receive writing credits on “Obviously.”
“Most of the time we bring a song to the table, and as we get inspired by newer things, we add new elements, or recording techniques, and to me a Lake Street Dive song really is like a traditional American pop song of yore. It has verses, a chorus and maybe a bridge, but you are in and out in four minutes. It is still a love song at its core, but we are always trying to find that X factor. It has to have a memorable melody and a message and something that will move you.”
The group has found a formula that works and yet have avoided being too formulaic.
“We also push ourselves to enjoy ourselves more, and that comes across to our fans. That has always been the modus operandi of the group and organization, nothing has been meteoric, but everything grows,” Calabrese said.
After 18 years together, the group dynamics and priorities have not shifted. They have had one lineup change, the retirement of guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson, but that was amicable.
“Music is what we do, but we are all friends first. The whole crew is very familial, we are all brothers and sisters in arms. The music business is not always hospitable, so you need to be on the road with people that you like.”
Calabrese also has some solid advice for touring musicians.
“You just don’t go on the road with anyone you don’t want to be on the road with, the best way to think of it is the same way you might think about who you want to go on a vacation with. I think we have a pretty comfortable touring apparatus, especially compared to the old days, but you still are in a bus together.”
This will be Lake Street Dive’s first appearance at Artpark, and it will hopefully not be their last.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
