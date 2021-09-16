JENNINGS: Hitting the road with Miranda Lambert

Western New York country music fans are in a for a great taste of country music to end the summer concert season. Miranda Lambert, one of the greatest country music artists of all time, will be at Seneca Niagara’s outdoor venue on Saturday.
Her list of accomplishments includes 29 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, seven CMT Music Awards, six American Country Awards and three Grammy Awards. That would be impressive for any artist, but what makes it even more incredible is that Lambert is only 37 years old.
Lambert found time in her schedule for an exclusive phone interview last month. The bulk of the interview was spent talking about her approach to, and passion for performing live, but we began the conversation talking about Niagara Falls.
“When I was touring in Canada we spent some time off in Niagara Falls on the Canadian side and later on the New York side. I really enjoyed both sides and visited some wineries, experienced the whole thing. I really loved it,” she said.
It’s not always easy for Lambert to spend time in a town where she will be performing, so she was thankful she was able to take in the sites.
“I’ve joked that I’ve been everywhere but seen nothing. So many times, when I play in a town, I just do the show and leave town.”
These days her touring schedule is less hectic, but she still loves performing live.
“I’m very blessed, I have been touring for almost 20 years, which is crazy because I am only 37 years-old, but I still do love it. I have slowed down a bit, it’s not as easy as it was when I was 20 years-old and doing 200 dates a year.”
Like many artists, the pandemic forced Lambert off the road last year, but she saw it as an opportunity for growth.
“The pandemic taught me to find a balance between my job and my life. I do have a great crew and band, so I also want to make sure I keep them busy enough. We suffered really bad last year; the whole entertainment industry suffered. I want to play for them while we can, because things are always changing. But balancing work and home life is really important and something I have learned more over the last five years.”
Lambert’s shows are filled with hits, including “The House That Built Me,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” “Bluebird” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
I have a pretty extensive catalogue; I am lucky because I have been around long enough to put together a set list of songs people know. That’s important, and it took a long time to get there, but it’s nice because the fans sing-along and it becomes a collaborative experience. They know the stories because they have lived them with me.”
When Lambert was asked about who inspired her as a live performer, she said, “I grew up in Texas and saw a lot of bar bands and honky-tonk shows and around 2005 I went on tour with Keith Urban, he was the first, and then with George Strait, Dierks Bentley and Toby Keith. I took something away from every show and made it mine.”
Lambert’s latest hit is a collaboration with Elle King entitled “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home).”
“I am such a big fan of hers. We went on tour together and we became friends. She is so daring and so talented, so when she sent me the song, I told her that off course I would do it. It’s more Western New York country music fans are in a for a great taste of country music to end the summer concert season. Miranda Lambert, one of the greatest country music artists of all-time, will be at Seneca Niagara’s outdoor venue on Saturday September 18.
Her resume of accomplishments includes 29 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, seven CMT Music Awards, six American Country Awards and three Grammy Awards. That would be impressive for any artist, but what makes it even more incredible is that Lambert is only 37 years-old.
Lambert found time in her schedule for an exclusive phone interview last month. The bulk of the interview was spent talking about her approach to, and passion for performing live, but we began the conversation talking about Niagara Falls.
“When I was touring in Canada we spent some time off in Niagara Falls on the Canadian side and later on the New York side. I really enjoyed both sides and visited some wineries experienced the whole thing, I really loved it,” Lambert said.
It’s not always easy for Lambert to spend time in a town where she will be performing, so she was thankful she was able to take in the sites of Niagara Falls.
“I’ve joked that I’ve been everywhere but seen nothing. So many times, when I play in a town, I do the show and leave town.”
These days her touring schedule is less hectic, but she still loves performing live.
“I’m very blessed, I have been touring for almost twenty years, which is crazy because I am only 37 years-old, but I still do love it. I have slowed down a bit, it’s not as easy as it was when I was 20 years-old and doing 200 dates a year.”
Like many artists, the pandemic forced Lambert off the road last year, but she saw it as an opportunity for growth.
“The pandemic taught me to find a balance between my job and my life. I do have a great crew and band, so I also want to make sure I keep them busy enough. We suffered really bad last year; the whole entertainment industry suffered. I want to play for them while we can, because things are always changing. But balancing work and home life is really important and something I have learned more over the last five years.”
Lambert’s shows are filled with hits, including “The House That Built Me,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” “Bluebird” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
I have a pretty extensive catalogue; I am lucky because I have been around long enough to put together a set list of songs people know. That’s important, and it took a long time to get there, but it’s nice because the fans sing-along and it becomes a collaborative experience. They know the stories because they have lived them with me.”
When Lambert was asked about who inspired her as a live performer, she said, “I grew up in Texas and saw a lot of bar bands and honky-tonk shows and around 2005 I went on tour with Keith Urban, he was the first, and then with George Strait, Dierks Bentley and Toby Keith. I took something away from every show and made it mine.”
Lambert’s latest hit is a collaboration with Elle King entitled “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home).”
“I am such a big fan of hers. We went on tour together and we became friends. She is so daring and so talented, so when she sent me the song, I told her that of course I would do it. It’s more pop sounding than I have done, but I am already putting it at the end of the shows and it’s getting a great reaction.”
Even though she has amassed plenty of hits, she noted that “I was never chasing a hit, I have always been chasing a career.” She definitely has that career, and even as she joked that “some days it feel like it’s been two year, and some days it feel like I have doing this for 200 years,” it clear that she loves her fans and still has a lot of passion when it comes to making music. pop sounding than I have done, but I am already putting at the end of the shows and it’s getting a great reaction.”
Even though she has amassed plenty of hits, she noted that “I was never chasing a hit, I have always been chasing a career.” She definitely has that career, and even as she joked that “some days it feel like it’s been two years, and some days it feel like I have doing this for 200 years,” it clear that she loves her fans and still has a lot of passion when it comes to making music, and her list of accomplishments will just keep growing.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.