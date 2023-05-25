Styx returns to the Artpark's Amphitheater on Friday, June 2, for a headlining show that will include the band's classic songs and some material from their two recent albums, "The Mission" from 2017 and "Crash of the Crown," which came out in 2021.
The current lineup has remained stable since 2003, with the addition of Will Evankovich in 2021 being the only change. Founding members guitarist/vocalist James 'J.Y.' Young and bassist Chuck Panozzo are still in the group, along with longtime member Tommy Shaw, who joined the group in 1975, drummer Todd Sucherman who joined in 1995, Keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan joined in 1999 and bassist Ricky Phillips in 2003.
Gowan had been an established solo artist in Canada when he opened for the group in 1997 at two shows in Quebec. When Gowan became a member of Styx in 1999, he brought along his trademark spinning keyboard.
During a recent interview, Gowan noted he "loves to tell the story" of its origin — so he did.
"There was an album I released called 'Lost Brotherhood' in 1990; it was my fourth album, and Alex Lifeson from Rush was the guitarist on that album, and Alex agreed to do the video for the title track. So I worked up a storyline loosely based on Animal Farm. It's a song about gang mentality," Gowan said.
"I realized I had written the whole thing out, and Alex was supposed to step out of this weird set in a barn where people are turning into animals and stuff like that. The barn will be on fire, and he'll play this wicked guitar solo, but then I realized I would be stuck behind a piano, so what was I going to do?"
Gowan wanted to be able to move around, so he discussed it with the lighting company. They discussed the possibility of a keyboard that bounced around or moved along a track. Eventually, someone wondered if they could make the keyboard spin, and the rest is history.
"I tried it out, and I loved it, but it never was a notion that other than using it in the video, I'd use it live. However, Alex and the crew eventually said I should take it onstage. So we came up with a system where all the cabling runs through a tube in the middle, and now I have four of them spread across the continent, so I can get to one when I need it."
"When I joined Styx, they asked if I could bring that spinning contraption. I was originally going to use the traditional setup. However, here we are nearly 25 years later, and I still use the spinning keyboard."
The keyboard has provided some Spinal Tap moments over the years. For example, one of Gowan's signature moves is to jump off the keyboard near the end of each performance. Unfortunately, one night he forgot to engage the braking system on it before attempting his jump.
"If you don't put the brake on it and you jump, the force of your body causes the thing to spin underneath it, and I did not. So I smacked my tailbone on it, which made the whole thing tumble. I went straight down into the audience, and they absolutely loved it. Unfortunately, I destroyed a $5,000 keyboard. I thought I couldn't afford to forget to put the brake on again."
It has been 51 years since Styx released its first album. Still, unlike many acts from their era, they not only perform between 75 to 100 dates a year, but their headlining shows have also been getting longer, often including two complete sets of material.
"The longer shows allow us to dig deep into the catalog and often play things we may not always get to play. We have to perform songs like 'Renegade' or 'Come Sail Away,' and many others."
Styx is no stranger to the region or Artpark; they performed at the Amphitheater in 2006, 2014, and 2016. Because of the venue's proximity to Canada, the Gowan classic "A Criminal Mind" may appear in the set this time, as it did in 2016.
