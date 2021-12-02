JENNINGS: 'Get Back' offers fascinating glimpse of Beatles

The Beatles “Get Back” is rewriting history and may change the format of the music documentary as well. What else would you expect from anything related to The Beatles" It's a group whose cultural impact never seems to completely fade away even though it's been over 50 years since the group split.
There have been many subjects about the Fab Four that have been debated over the years, and “Get Back” seems to add fuel to many of those long held debates, including was Yoko Ono the reason the group split? Was Paul or John the group’s leader? Were George Harrison’s songs ignored? Was Ringo the peacemaker?
“Get Back” doesn’t solve any mysteries, but it does add a new and intriguing perspective. In many ways, “Get Back” is a reality show, filled with intriguing human interactions that appear genuine, but one never knows what impact the cameras had on the group dynamic.
As for Yoko’s role in the group’s split, that subject may never get put to rest but few Beatles fans have believed that narrative for years, if not decades.
What may be the most fascinating thing about The Beatles is that they are one of the few bands whose four-piece lineup has rarely been compromised after Ringo completed the Fab Four in 1962. Only Jimmie Nicol, who sat in on drums for 13 days in 1964, performed as a replacement for one of the group’s members.
There is still something mystical about The Beatles, and that may be due to the fact that they never reunited, which has kept the group’s legacy intact, and provides an even deeper meaning to the rooftop concert at the end of “Get Back,” since it was the last time the group performed together in public.
All of The Beatles went on to have successful solo careers, which is a better indicator of why the group split. Why continue to be one fourth of a group when you have enough material to be a solo artist?
The group didn’t need to reunite because they had nothing left to prove as a group but still had to prove themselves as individual artists outside the restrictions of being part of a group.
“Get Back” shows McCartney as the group's de facto leader at the time, a role that made him vilified in some circles for a period of time.
Of all the group’s members, McCartney has solidified his legacy as a solo performer. For years after the group’s split. McCartney barely performed any Beatles songs live and seemed to distance himself from the group. After Lennon’s death in 1980, McCartney began to embrace his role as the most prominent living member of the group, and in the process introduced a new generation of fans to the group.
Ringo Starr has proved to be an excellent ambassador as well, especially after the passing of George Harrison in 2001. Ringo continues to tour and appear with McCartney when the opportunity arises.
So while many fans will never experience a Beatles reunion, “Get Back” provides another chapter in the history of the group that almost makes them seem alive. It also proves that the group’s influence will likely continue for a long time.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.