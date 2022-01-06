JENNINGS: Fairly supporting the local music scene

The pandemic’s impact on the national music scene is well-documented, but the impact on the local music front is no less important. Local musicians and local venue owners have an opportunity to reset the relationship.
Even before the pandemic, the market for live music at the local and regional level was complex. Professional musicians seem to operate outside the laws of basic economics, with many of them all too often performing for “exposure bucks,” which means there is no money exchanged, but they get experience.
There will always be a place for bands to test out material, on any given night there is an open mic event of some kind. Musicians can also perform at private events if they really need to hone their craft.
Over the years I have heard of all kinds of crazy schemes and arrangements. One venue required the band to bring in a large enough audience to pay the person checking identification at the door, and when I questioned the arrangement they advised me that I didn’t have to pay for a bartender, cook or dishwasher to work, to which I replied, “I bet you would have a hard time finding a bartender, cook and dishwasher if you expected them to bring in people to the venue if they wanted to get paid.”
Nevertheless, that venue rarely had an issue finding musicians willing to accept the arrangement, and that is part of the problem. It devalues live music. It is also unfair to the venue owners that do the right thing and pay a fair price.
There are always going to be fluctuations in what a professional musician charges, and there are several factors that come into play. A mid-week performance will likely pay less than a festival slot or a private party, but now with so many local musicians getting ready to return to performing live, the competition may drive the price of live music down lower than pre-pandemic levels.
I have spoken to multiple local musicians over the last few weeks that are taking gigs that pay less than minimum wage. They hope that tips and merch sales will make up the difference, but some of the guarantees are so low that it seems unlikely.
It is not the venue owners fault, this is not a good time for anyone to own a small business, but the reality is that if you are a local musician, then you are running a small business too. Every time a musician takes a low- to no-paying gig, they encourage other venue owners to pay less. After all, why should one venue owner pay you $500 for a performance after you were paid $150 by another venue owner?
There are plenty of circumstances where musicians will donate their time to a worthy cause, but it does not make sense for them to get paid less than they are worth by a for-profit business. Investing in live music comes with a lot of risk to venue owners, but there are plenty of decent ones out there that understand the risk and the rewards, and they always pay the artist.
So if you are a musician, make sure you are getting paid what you are worth, and if you are a music fan you can always ask your favorite local musician if they are getting fair pay. We all need to support our local music scene.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
