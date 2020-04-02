JENNINGS: Eric Clapton's still going strong at 75

Eric Clapton turned 75 years old this week. Born March 30, 1945, Clapton is the only three-time inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, having been inducted as a member of the Yardbirds, Cream and as a solo artist. Clapton also won 18 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and even has an asteroid named after him.
Perhaps the most startling fact about Clapton is the fact that he is still around. The guitarists struggled with alcohol and drug addiction. Clapton once told a radio interviewer that at its peak in the 1970s, he was spending $16,000 a week to feed his heroin addiction.
Clapton’s early influences include American Blues pioneers like Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Howlin’ Wolf and John Lee Hooker.
His career path is as unique as his playing style. The English-born guitarist recorded with eight different bands from 1963-1970 including the Yardbirds and Cream, and the supergroup Blind Faith and Derek and the Dominos. He had a slew of radio hits during the era, including “Layla” while he was recording under the Derek and the Dominos moniker.
The story behind “Layla” is tailor made for Dr. Phil. The inspiration for the lyrics comes from a seventh century poem about a person that goes mad after he falls in love with a woman that he can never marry. The real-life “Layla” was the wife of his good friend and former Beatle George Harrison, Pattie Boyd. Clapton had even dated Boyd’s sister for a short period of time.
Unlike the poem that inspired the song, Clapton did marry Boyd in 1979 and Harrison attended the wedding ceremony. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were in attendance and Harrison, McCartney and Starr performed together at the reception. It was likely the last opportunity for a Beatles reunion, but for the fact that John Lennon had not been invited to the wedding. Lennon, who was living in New York City said that he would have attended if he was invited. A year and a half later a gunman murdered Lennon in New York City. Boyd and Clapton divorced in 1989.
In the 1980s Clapton established himself as a solo artist and live concert draw. By 1989 he had successfully battled alcohol addiction and was back on the charts with his “Journeyman” album and successful tour.
Just as he dealt with his personal demons, tragedy struck twice at the beginning of the 1990s. In August of 1990 Clapton’s manager and two members of his road crew died in a helicopter crash that also took the life of guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn. The following March, his 4-year-old son Conor died as the result of a tragic accident. The two tragedies inspired the song “Tears in Heaven” a massive hit that earned three Grammy Awards, and a live performance of the song was a poignant moment on his famous “Unplugged” concert and album of the same name.
Since “Unplugged” Clapton has toured and recorded intermittently, and the second stage of his career has been an extended victory lap and prime example of what an individual can overcome. In 1998 Clapton founded the Crossroads Centre, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in the Caribbean. Clapton supports the facility with funds from his annual Crossroads Guitar Festival. The festival and facility are named in honor of the Robert Johnson classic that Clapton covered while a member of Cream.
Clapton remarried in 2002 to Melia McEnery, and the couple has three teenage daughters. Clapton’s oldest daughter Ruth, from another relationship, is married with two sons.
At 75 years old Clapton has lived and breathed life into blues music and is a true legend that inspired many guitar players. And he isn’t done yet.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for the NIagara Gazette. Check out his video podcast "Tuning in with Thom" on our website.
