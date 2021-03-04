JENNINGS: Elwood and Jake: 40 years of 'soul men'

March 5 marks the 40th anniversary of the death of former “Saturday Night Live” cast member John Belushi. The comic actor was one of the first of the SNL cast members to launch a successful cinematic career, and the first to record a popular music album.
Belushi, along with fellow SNL alum Dan Aykroyd, created The Blues Brothers in 1978 for a sketch on the show. Belushi played vocalist “Joliet” Jake Blues and Aykroyd played his brother Elwood, who sang and played harmonica.
The Blues Brothers started as a comedic sketch inspired by Aykroyd and Belushi’s love of blues music. The pair first appeared as a musical duo on SNL in 1976 dressed as killer bees and singing the blues standard “I’m a King Bee.”
When Belushi and Aykroyd returned in their Blues Brothers persona, no one could have imagined that it would spawn a series of successful albums and a feature film within four years. The group’s debut album “Briefcase Full of Blues,” attained the number one spot on the Billboard charts and reached double platinum sales status.
Recorded at the Universal Amphitheatre when the pair opened for Steve Martin, “Briefcase Full of Blues” still holds up well forty years after its release. The band assembled for the show included Paul Shaffer, who went on to a long career as David Letterman’s band leader, and blues legends Donald “Duck” Dunn, and Steve Cropper from Booker T & the M.G’s.
The group opened for the Grateful Dead at the famous New Year’s Eve performance at Winterland in 1978. Belushi even made a surprise appearance for the Dead’s encore.
In 1980 The Blues Brothers released a self-titled motion picture. In addition to the hijinks and oft quoted lines from the movie like “It’s 106 miles to Chicago, we’ve got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark and we’re wearing sunglasses.”
The movie became a cult classic, and featured appearances and music performances by a slew of rhythm and blues and soul legends like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Cab Calloway, and John Lee Hooker. The film helped revive some of their careers and introduced them to a new generation of fans.
The movie soundtrack was the Blues Brothers second Platinum selling album in less than two years. They released one more album during Belushi’s lifetime entitled “Made in America,” in December of 1980. It failed to achieve the success of the previous two albums.
A “Best of the Blues Brothers” compilation appeared in November of 1981, and that failed to chart even though it included some unreleased songs.
Belushi’s death marked the end of what was a remarkable run for the Blues Brothers. If he hadn’t died of an overdose it is likely the original Blues Brothers likely would have recorded more albums and made at least one more film.
Aykroyd continued his role as Elwood Blues, and there were albums and live appearances after Belushi’s death, but none of them recaptured the magic of the first album or film. The movie sequel entitled “Blues Brothers 2000” bombed at the box office
John Belushi is best remembered for his comedic talents, but he should also be membered for his important role in The Blues Brothers, and as a serious musician who was an irreplaceable front man.
