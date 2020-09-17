JENNINGS: Drummer's death isn't the end for Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot’s drummer Frankie Banali died on Aug. 20 of pancreatic cancer. Banali owned the rights to the band’s name and was the last member of the group’s classic lineup still performing with the band. Lead singer Kevin Dubrow died of a cocaine overdose in 2007. That leaves guitarists Carlos Cavazo, who was performing with Ratt up until 2008, and bassist Rudy Sarzo, who is a current member of the Guess Who, as the group’s only surviving members.
Since Dubrow’s death the group cycled through six lead vocalists, and the group’s current lead vocalist Jizzy Pearl is on his second stint with Quiet Riot.
After Dubrow’s death, Banali issued a statement via his website that said in part, “My friendship, love and respect for Kevin DuBrow as well as my personal love and affection for Kevin's mother and his family makes it inconceivable for me to ever entertain any ovation to reform or to continue Quiet Riot.”
Nevertheless, Banali resurrected the band three years later in 2010 with the blessing of Dubrow’s family. The group has been active ever since, even when Banali was not well enough to perform with the group.
While Banali was not an original member of Quiet Riot, he did appear on the band’s seminal album, “Metal Health,” in 1983. That album paved the way for a metal resurgence in the early 1980s, powered by the band’s cover of Slade’s “Cum On Feel the Noize,” which propelled the album to the top of the charts, displacing the Police’s “Synchronicity.”
The band is also revered because they introduced the world to legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads, who went on to become an integral part of Ozzy Osbourne’s first two solo albums. Rhoads had departed the band well before they recorded “Metal Health,” and was killed in a plane crash the year before Quiet Riot became a major national act.
Unfortunately the band was not able to sustain the momentum they created with “Metal Health” and they slowly faded from the national spotlight and became a mid-level concert draw.
Banali’s death would seem to mark the end of the group, but they have already announced that Quiet Riot will go on, even without any of the band’s founding members or members from the “Metal Health” era in the current lineup.
There are many bands that continue to tour under a band’s moniker, even though the band onstage is not the band fans heard on iconic records. It speaks to the power of a band name, and how they have evolved into brand names. The public is either unaware, or doesn’t seem to care who is in bands these days, even as many of them are becoming what amounts to tribute acts.
Like many of the groups who no longer have founding members, the touring version of Quiet Riot is composed of excellent musicians, so fans will still be able to experience the classic songs played well. But at what point is a band so far removed from its history that it ceases to exist? The simple answer may be that they will exist as long as fans are willing to accept them.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.