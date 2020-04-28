My friend Bob text messaged me last week asking if I wanted to meet for lunch. It was an odd request given the current social precautions, especially since Bob is a medical professional. Then he clarified what he meant, “basically we sit in our own car, parked next to each other and eat lunch.”
It sounds a little strange but sitting in adjoining cars might be exactly what people are doing for live concerts and other events. It’s similar to a drive-in movie, and there are already regional artists that have done drive-in style shows where fans bring the sound in from their laptops and cell phones, and see the artist’s stream and at the venue.
The technology for these types of events exists. Like a drive-in movie, the artist could broadcast audio through the car radio, and even though it may lack the intimacy of most live music events, fans have become accustomed to seeing artists on big screens during live performances.
Artists have also been live streaming and presenting closed circuit concerts for decades. The Beatles broadcast a closed-circuit concert to select movie theaters on the weekend of March 14, 1964. The concert had been filmed a month before in Washington D.C and then shown in select theaters. It grossed over $4,000,000, the equivalent of $33,000,000 today.
Traditional movie theaters would have to limit capacity and keep fans spread out, but that may be less of an issue than at a live event since there is no real advantage to sitting or standing close to the stage.
Those are all possible solutions to the major element that is missing on the livestream events, the communal spirit at a live concert experience. Even though there are a myriad of hassles at a live event, including the loud intoxicated singers, traffic jams, long lines to the bathroom and unpredictable weather at outdoor shows, the good almost always outweighs the bad.
Live concerts are still the most effective way for an artist to build a fan base. They provide an opportunity to showcase new music, sell t-shirts and other merchandise and make promotional appearances.
Concert tours also employ thousands of people, and a band’s crew is dependent on the artists tour revenue. Everyone from the bus driver to the sound person is a paid professional.
Venues also employ seasonal and full-time employees. Even when there are not concerts happening, buildings need to be maintained and a staff needs to be retained.
Predictions for the return of live concerts are varied, with some outlets predicting that we won’t see a major concert until 2021, and others who have rescheduled dates for as early as August.
When concerts do resume there will probably be more choices with some lower ticket prices, and less money spent on production.
Or maybe we will just need to get a projector and broadcast some of our old live music DVDs on the back of someone’s house.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
