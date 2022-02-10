JENNINGS: Curious choices among Rock HOF inductees

The annual list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees came out last week and in a press release, Rock Hall foundation chairman John Sykes noted, "This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture."
Sykes, who has been the head of the Rock Hall since 2020, has used the term “sound of youth culture” on multiple occasions as a justification for including artists outside of the Rock and Roll genre. This year’s nominees are Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.
The Rock Hall has received a fair share of criticism for a lack of female inductees, and under Sykes there seems to be a concerted effort to include more female artists. Of this year’s nominees, Benatar is the closest to the rock and roll genre, and it's perplexing why she wasn’t inducted in her first year of eligibility.
Kate Bush and Carly Simon certainly deserve consideration for induction in the Rock Hall, but Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton? I am at a loss to understand the justification of either of their nominations. I say that with nothing but the utmost respect for Warwick and Parton. It just doesn’t make sense that with so many rock bands and artists that the RRHOF has snubbed, they have decided to cast a larger net.
Even if you were to use the new litmus test offered by Sykes, how does the Rock Hall continue to ignore arena rockers like Styx, Foreigner and REO Speedwagon? Those three groups provided the soundtrack of youth culture in the late 1970s and well into the 1980s. They are all still actively touring, and performing for the kids and grandkids who grew up listening to their music.
Other artists from the arena rock era, such as Heart, Rush, Journey, Kiss and Cheap Trick were all voted in years after their initial eligibility, which may have offered some hope to Styx, Foreigner and REO, or maybe even a band like Boston, all of whom dominated classic rock radio.
In Dolly Parton’s case, she is already a member of the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the East Tennessee Business Hall of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Does she really need to add the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to that list while so many other artists are waiting patiently for consideration?
I still consider myself a fan of the RRHOF, and I am a member. It is getting harder to see a generation of musicians that had such a huge influence on my youth, and people my age, simply ignored. I would be willing to bet that more people have seen Styx, Foreigner and REO in concert than have visited the Rock Hall.
If Judas Priest gets in this year it will offer some consolation, but it's hard to imagine Benatar and Priest both getting in this year because I suspect Lionel Richie, Eminem will get in because they were part of last year’s induction ceremony, and Carly Simon will get in because of ties to Los Angeles, where the ceremony is being held this year, and a Tribe Called Quest and Beck appeal to a younger demographic, so they should get in as well.
As my generation gets older, it seems more likely we will see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl in our lifetime, before we see our favorite arena rockers get the recognition they deserve.
