JENNINGS: Controversy nothing new for musical acts

Country music singer Morgan Wallen’s 10-week run at the top of the Billboard albums chart ended this week. The embattled country music performer’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” was toppled by Justin Bieber’s new album “Justice.”
Wallen’s commercial success has not slowed down even after his record label suspended him, his songs were pulled from country radio and was deemed ineligible for the CMAs, one of country music’s most prestigious awards ceremony.
That was a reaction to a video that surfaced where Wallen was heard using a racial slur in a viral video. It wasn’t the first incident that drew criticism, in May of 2020 he was arrested for disorderly conduct outside a restaurant in Nashville, and in October he was pulled as the musical guest on SNL after a video surfaced of him violating COVID-19 protocols.
As to whether Wallen’s career can survive the controversy, that remains to be seen, but he is not the first popular music performer to get in trouble for something they said.
In March of 1966, The Beatles were near the height of their commercial success when John Lennon gave an interview to a London newspaper and was quoted as saying The Beatles were,” more popular than Jesus.” When the interview first appeared in London, it did not cause any controversy.
In July, the quote was repurposed for a U.S magazine, and a disc jockey in Birmingham, Alabama was so offended, he began destroying Beatles records while he was on air, igniting a wave of protests across the United States, just ahead of the group’s 1966 tour.
Many stations across the country followed the lead of the Alabama station and banned Beatles records, and some even hosted events where Beatles records and memorabilia was destroyed. The controversy dogged the Beatles 1966 tour, which was their last.
The band was able to ride out the controversy, and 55 years later they are still hugely popular. The ban is a footnote in their career, and would have little significance if Lennon’s murderer had not referenced it as part of the reason he killed Lennon.
Eric Clapton’s career survived a huge misstep in 1976. The legendary blues guitarist went on a drunken racist rant onstage at a concert in England. While there was swift condemnation for Clapton’s remarks, Clapton was able to offer an apology that most fans accepted. He is also a financial supporter of the “Rock Against Racism” organization that arose not long after Clapton’s remarks.
Also in 1976, David Bowie called Adolf Hitler “one of the first rock stars.” Bowie also talked up the benefits of a fascist leader, but also claimed he was “apolitical.”
One can’t imagine any musician’s career surviving those types of quotes, but it barely caused a stir back in 1976 and Bowie went on to have a massively successful career, and those comments rarely surfaced during his career.
As for Wallen, in spite of all the backlash over his use of a racial slur, he is still selling his music for now. It remains to be seen if he will be able to fully rehabilitate his music career, but other artists careers have weathered storms after they said something they should not have said.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.