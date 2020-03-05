JENNINGS: Concertgoers just need to let the music play

Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson is best known for fighting with his brother Rich, but on Feb. 21 he turned his ire toward a capacity crowd at a 450-seat venue in Philadelphia. Chris was onstage with his brother as part of a small acoustic tour. The jaunt is their first together in over five years, and an improbable reunion given the long history of their volatile relationship.
Chris admonished the crowd for what has become all too common at concerts in recent years, fans were carrying on loud conversations during the performance. Even though Chris and Rich are known for their roles in a loud rock band, this show had no drummer, no keyboard player, no bassist, it was simply Chris on vocals and his brother on acoustic guitar and backing vocals.
Some might question Chris Robinson’s approach, and his use of expletives, but he was right to lecture the chatters. It’s one thing to carry on a conversation at an event where there is music, it’s another to talk when the music performance is the event.
Last month I attended a sold-out show in Buffalo at one of my favorite venues. All through the opening acts set people near the back were talking like they were at a high school reunion or office party. My wife and I assumed the talkers would let up once the headliner took the stage. They didn’t, in fact it got so loud my wife and I had to change tables.
We were in the front row, and we could still hear people in the back talking, but it was bearable. It didn’t matter, because it didn’t take long for a group of three latecomers to sit near us and begin talking.
When I posted on social media about having another concert experience ruined by talkers, I was hoping for some affirmation and sympathy. Even though some people agreed that it was rude, there were a surprising amount of people posting, and even boasting, that they go to concerts and see the band as nothing more than background music and so they feel within their right to talk.
While I cannot prove it with data, it seems like the amount of talking at shows has risen as fast as ticket prices. In many ways that seems contradictory, because one would think that higher ticket prices would eliminate the “riff-raff.”
Many crowds seem less engaged, especially fans who attend classic rock shows. It’s arguably the genres last gasp, because each year more classic rock bands are losing members to retirement and/or death. The cheers for encores have become faint, because fans know when a band hasn’t performed a popular number, and fans run to the bathroom if a classic rock band performs a newer song. Many fans leave early if the show goes on too long.
Those fans are still in the minority, but they dampen the experience for music lovers that have paid top dollar to see and hear their favorite bands or solo artists. Venues should begin addressing the situation by showing messages on the screen reminding fans to take conversations to an area where they won’t interfere with the show, or other fans. That has long been the practice at movie theaters, philharmonic shows, school concerts and other events.
If you attend concerts just to talk with friends please consider going to places where the music is pre-recorded. It will be less expensive, and you will avoid getting yelled at by Chris Robinson — or getting a nasty look from people like me.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day. Check out his video podcast "Tuning in with Thom" on our website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.