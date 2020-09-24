JENNINGS: 'Come On, Get Happy' for this anniversary

This Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the debut of “The Partridge Family.” The sitcom was loosely based on a real family of sibling singers, the Cowsills, and the show launched the music career of David Cassidy.
A Facebook Live event will mark the anniversary and include appearances by former cast members Shirley Jones, who played Shirley Partridge, the matriarch, and Danny Bonaduce, who played Danny Partridge on the show.
Like the Monkees, the Partridge Family didn’t play any of their own instruments (The Monkees did eventually play on their own records) and Jones, who was an Academy Award winning actress and had sung in major musicals before the show, and David Cassidy were the only ones who actually sang the songs that appeared on the show and the subsequent albums.
Jones gave the show instant credibility. While she was not the real-life mother of any of the cast members, David Cassidy was her stepson. David’s father Jack Cassidy was an accomplished actor as well and had won a Tony and a Grammy Award during his career.
Jones turned down a role as the mother in the other family sitcom of the era, “The Brady Bunch.”
The fictitious group’s recording career was short-lived but spectacular. In three years, the group released eight studio albums, five of them were certified Gold. They had three Top 10 singles, including the number one hit “I Think I Love You.”
The Partridge Family had a massive promotional team, and the albums featured some of the greatest songwriters and session musicians of the era, including Niagara Falls native Tommy Tedesco, who played guitar on many of the tracks, and legendary drummer Hal Blaine.
The show launched the solo career of David Cassidy, who recorded solo albums and performed solo concerts during the show's run. Cassidy sold-out baseball stadiums in the United States and in the United Kingdom. One show at Madison Square Garden sold out in a day.
Cassidy’s solo shows were similar in crowd intensity to the early Beatles shows. At one show in 1974, a 14-year-old girl died because of injuries sustained because of the crowd pushing toward the stage. Not long afterward, Cassidy quit touring and around the same time “The Partridge Family” was canceled.
Cassidy continued to record albums, and he hated the term “teen idol.” His younger brother Shaun, the biological son of Shirley Jones, had a successful recording, acting and touring career not long after David stopped touring.
Cassidy eventually returned to touring and performed in the area a few times until his death in 2017. He was the second of “The Partridge Family” children to die. Suzanne Crough, who played Tracy Partridge, died in 2015.
The show had a second life in syndication right after it was cancelled and is still has a loyal following. While it was not groundbreaking musically or as a television show, there is no denying that the show was fun and wholesome entertainment, and many of the songs are timeless.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
