JENNINGS: Checking back in to 'Hotel California'

The Eagles are bringing their “Hotel California” tour to Buffalo on April 21. The group will be performing the iconic album of the same name in its entirety with a full symphony orchestra. Tickets start at $129 for the 300 section at KeyBank Center.
“Hotel California” album is a special album. Released on Dec. 8, 1976, it was the Eagles fifth studio album, and released the same year as “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975),” which became the largest selling record of all-time.
The record consistently shows up on lists of the greatest albums of all-time, and sold over 32 million copies worldwide. Making it the group’s best-selling non-compilation album.
The title track is steeped in mystery and subject to all kinds of interpretation. The cover art is a picture of the Beverly Hills Hotel-which itself is filled with legendary stories because it was frequented by many Hollywood legends, including the Rat Pack and Humphrey Bogart. John Lennon and Yoko Ono spent a week at the hotel, and it was used as the backdrop for many films.
The interior shots were taken in the lobby of the Lido Hotel in Hollywood. The building still exists but it is used as an apartment complex.
There were two other hotels photographed for the cover of the album before they settled on the now famous sunset shot of The Beverly Hills Hotel taken by David Alexander. The album’s art director, John Kosh, also designed the covers of The Beatles “Abbey Road,” “Who’s Next” by The Who, and many other famous album covers.
In addition to great artwork, packaging and a strong title cut. “Hotel California” featured a strong set of songs and a harder edge than the group’s previous releases. That was due, in large part, to the addition of guitarist Joe Walsh, who had already established himself as a solo artist before joining the Eagles as Bernie Leadon’s replacement.
Walsh received writing credits on “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Pretty Maids All in a Row,” and his guitar work is ever present.
The writing team of Don Henley and Glenn Frey contributed some of their strongest work, including “New Kid in Town” and “Wasted Time.'' Guitarist Don Felder received writing credits on the title track and “Victim of Love.”
“Hotel California” featured what was arguably the best Eagles lineup in their history. It was bassist Randy Meisner’s last album with the group, and even Timothy B. Schmidt proved to be an excellent replacement for Meisner; the group’s dynamics had changed by the time they released “The Long Run” in 1979.
The group broke up the following year and didn’t release another studio album for 28 years, and that album “Long Road Out of Eden” which came out in 2007, was the groups sixth and final studio album.
The simple fact that the Eagles have been able to tour and remain so popular even though they have only released six proper albums over 50 years, is a testament to how strong of an album “Hotel California” is musically.
As for the performance in Buffalo, the current Eagles lineup only features two of the five musicians that appeared on the album, Walsh and Henley. Felder still performs selections from the album in his solo shows, and Randy Meisner retired from touring years ago. Glenn Frey passed away in 2016, and his son Deacon Frey is currently in the band.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
