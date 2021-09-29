JENNINGS: Catching up with Kasim Sulton's new album

Kasim Sulton’s solo career began in 1982 with the aptly titled “Kasim” album. Sulton had just left Utopia, a four-piece rock band founded by Todd Rundgren, and while the album achieved moderate success, Sulton returned to Utopia that same year.
Last week, Sulton released “Kasim 2021,” just his fourth solo album, and it is a latter career gem filled with catchy songs that one might expect from a performer whose career has included singing backup vocals on a Celine Dion song, to a stint playing bass in Blue Oyster Cult.
“Kasim 2021” is Sulton’s first solo album since “3” came out in 2014. His only other solo effort, aside from live albums and compilations, “Quid Pro Quo,” came out in 2002. Sulton performs solo shows and has been out with Kasim Sulton’s Utopia in recent years, performing Utopia classics from his era in the band.
In an era when fewer classic rock artists see the value in releasing new music, “Kasim 2021” is great record that will appeal to a large swath of music lovers. The lead single, “More Love,” is a song for our time, filled with hope and optimism, and Sulton’s vocal performance gives it a positive energy that brings the theme to life.
There are a myriad of influences present. “To Her” sounds like a classic Paul McCartney song, “Fastcar” sounds like a power pop number by Fountains of Wayne. “Blame Somebody Else” has elements of Puddle of Mudd and Joan Jett. My favorite track is “In the Name of Love,” which reminds of some of Utopia’s 1980s-era material.
I have been a fan of Kasim’s for decades, and his career has been fascinating to follow. In addition to Celine Dion and Blue Oyster Cult, Sulton has performed with Meat Loaf, Joan Jett, Hall & Oates, Cheap Trick, and was a member of the New Cars.
One of my dog’s is named Kasim, which I thought was impressive until I was in line for a meet and greet and the guy ahead of me introduced his 14-year-old son named Kasim. I couldn’t top that.
Kasim is also very good to his fans and remembers even the smallest details. I interviewed him a few years ago and told him my sister had purchased airplane and concert tickets for me to see the reformed Todd Rundgren’s Utopia in 2018, and when we saw Kasim outside after the show he told my sister, “that was a wonderful thing you did for your brother.”
That’s typical of Kasim, in the days before the pandemic he always came out and spent time talking with his fans after a show. He spends most of his time touring with Todd Rundgren, playing bass and handling backup vocal duties, but he still does an occasional solo show.
So while I will freely admit that I am biased when it comes to Kasim’s work, I guarantee that if you take time to listen to “Kasim 2021,” you will not be disappointed, and you will be supporting a great musician.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.