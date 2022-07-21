This Saturday, Garth Brooks is set to headline one of three summer shows scheduled to take place at Highmark Stadium. If all three shows happen, it will be the first time in the stadium’s history that it has held more than two concerts in a calendar year.
Crews broke ground for the stadium 50 years ago, and it officially opened on Aug. 17, 1973 as Rich Stadium. The stadium held its first concert on July 6, 1974, the headliner was Eric Clapton and The Band was the support act. Just a couple of weeks later, Emerson, Lake & Palmer performed along with The James Gang and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The Rolling Stones hold the distinction of headlining the venue five times, the most of any artist. They performed at the venue in 1975, 1978, 1981, 1997, and 2015. They would have performed a sixth time at the stadium, but the 2020 show was canceled due to the pandemic, and was one of the few shows the band did not reschedule.
There was another famous cancellation back in 1977 when Led Zeppelin front man Robert Plant’s son passed away and the group abruptly ended their tour. Zeppelin was supposed to perform in Buffalo a few years later at the Buffalo Aud, but they canceled their entire tour after the death of their drummer, John Bonham.
The Grateful Dead performed multiple times at the stadium, including a July 4, 1989 performance that the band released commercially on DVD and as an album entitled “Truckin’ Up to Buffalo.” It is the only show at the stadium that has had an official release.
The other two shows scheduled at the stadium later this summer are Def Leppard with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett on Aug. 10, followed by Metallica and Greta Van Fleet the next day on Aug. 11. That will mark the first time in the stadium's history that it will be hosting back-to-back concerts.
Stadium shows can be exciting, especially in this area since Highmark Stadium is the largest venue in the region. Seating capacity for a stadium concert is around 70,000, which is more than the capacity of KeyBank Arena and Darien Lake combined.
Some of the drawbacks to a stadium show is that they lack intimacy, and there are usually long lines at the concessions and congested traffic on the way in and out of the venue. Fans attending stadium shows will need to plan to be patient, or they can tailgate before and/or after the show and wait for the traffic to thin out.
The major advantage of a stadium show is that it is a communal experience, and filled with energy, and will give fans something to talk about for many years to come. I attended my first concert at the stadium 40 years ago. It featured The Who and The Clash, and it still is one of my most cherished concert memories.
Concerts have also brought the Buffalo Bills some good fortune. From 2002-2014, when there were no concerts, The Buffalo Bills did not make the playoffs. In fact, out of the 24 calendar years the stadium did not host at least one concert, Buffalo did not make the playoffs in 19 of them.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
