JENNINGS: An 'unspeakable tragedy' on Dec. 8, 1980

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.