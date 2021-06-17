JENNINGS: A toast to Jim Goff and The Stumblin’ Inn

Last week was an emotional week for me. On Thursday I attended my first Western New York concert performance since February of 2020, and later in the week I found out a legendary bar owner passed away.
You may have seen the preview I wrote for the Tim Reynolds show at Samuel’s Grande Manor in Williamsville. The performance sold out, and as I entered the venue a rush of emotions hit me. One of the local media photographers greeted me as I walked in with my son Thom Jr. For a moment, things seemed normal again.
The performance was spectacular, and you could tell Reynolds was just as happy to be there as many of the attendees. There was even one of those drunken obnoxious dancer guys running around making a fool of himself. I was so happy to be at a live show it didn’t bother me at all. Well maybe a little bit.
The return of national acts to venues across the country is good news for many people, not just the artists. Many guitar techs, road managers and support personnel have been out of work for a very long time. From what they tell me, going on the road is not without its challenges, but road crews live for the opportunity to go out on the road.
On Saturday I heard that Jim Goff, one of the former owners of The Stumblin’ Inn in Elba, passed away after a battle with cancer.
There is a good chance that many people have never heard of Elba or The Stumblin’ Inn, but it was an important venue for many local musicians, thanks in no small part to Jim.
Elba is a small town just north of Batavia, best known for producing, and smelling like onions. At the center of town stood a massive old building with peeling paint, and you could almost smell the stale cigarettes, cheap beer and fried food as you drove by the place.
Some days you would see Jim on a ladder scraping away some of the chipped paint, or maybe putting up a coat of paint on the outside. It was a futile effort to put it mildly.
As you can guess, The Stumblin’ Inn was a dive, complete with a graffiti-filled men’s room. It was the kind of dive that every musician, young and old, played at some point in their career. Then it burned down.
The fire in 2018 at the Stumblin’ Inn marked the end of an era for musicians from miles around. It’s not because it had the best food, or drinks, it was because of Jim, he was the guy that booked the musicians. He also paid them, he always paid them.
Anyone that has worked the bar circuit knows that there are unscrupulous bar owners out there. Ask your musician friends who they are and I bet they can name them and tell you the horror stories. There are the nights when you play for the door, and if you are lucky the owner or guy working the door hasn’t skimmed some off the top. Or even worse, playing for “exposure,” which just means you won’t get paid.
The worst is when the owner promises a certain amount and then tells the band they had a “bad night” and tries to renegotiate payment terms at the end of the night.
Jim was not that kind of guy. Jim will always be remembered as the guy who always paid the band, even if there were more people on stage than there were in the crowd.
In simplest terms, Jim was a standup guy. Even if someone were to build another bar on the empty lot where the Stumblin’ Inn once stood, you could never replace Jim.
And as the local and national music scene begins to open back up, let’s hope that there are still venue owners out there like Jim.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.