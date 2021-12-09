JENNINGS: A few notes on The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program

BUFFALO — The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program comes to Western New York on Saturday at Shea’s Performing Arts Theater. The multi-talented violinist and dancer is known for her spectacular live concerts that feature stunning visuals.
Stirling’s music and live performances appeal to a wide range of age groups because of the successful combination of music and dance along with state-of-the-art visuals and fantastic choreography.
“When I started doing this everyone said combining violin and dance was just too far outside the box. But being different wound up being a real advantage,” Stirling noted during a phone interview last week.
After reaching the quarterfinals on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010, Stirling launched a hugely successful YouTube channel, and in 2012 she released her self-titled debut album, which reached Gold sales status.
Over the past decade, Stirling has built a solid fan base through touring and effective use of social media. Her tenacity and willingness to break new ground has inspired other young artists.
Providing inspiration is different than being a role model, a distinction Stirling noted during the interview.
“We always hope that people of influence will be good examples but they aren’t trained to be a role model," she noted. “Many of them are talented at their craft and great marketers. I'm trained as a violinist and a dancer, and I hope in those roles I am able to inspire some people.”
“Their art is what they are good at, and that is where the focus should be. For example, I love Pink, but are her thoughts and choices more important to me than those of my closest friends? Of course not. It’s the people that you surround yourself with whose lifestyle choices should matter, and with artists, you should focus on their art.”
Stirling has been doing holiday shows since 2017, and during last year’s shutdown she produced “Home for the Holidays,” a livestream event that is showing in select theaters this holiday season.
“I decided to do a holiday special last year because I am really close to my crew and the dancers, and I really wanted to give them some work and provide us all with a creative outlet.”
“You cannot capture the energy of a live show on film, but there were some things that we could never do live, and we really challenged ourselves and it wound up being something we were really proud of.”
One of the elements of the show included a technique called “hair hanging,” where the artist performs acrobatic moves while suspended by their hair. In Stirling’s case she was also performing on violin.
“Hair hanging was one of the things I almost gave up on. It’s physically demanding, and doing it while playing the violin is even more challenging. Originally, I wanted to do it on tour but after training for three months I changed the goal to it being something just for the special. I can say I have done it, but it wasn’t something I wanted to do for the rest of my career.”
Stirling’s shows have a lot of moving parts, and over the years most of the minor mistakes go unnoticed by the crowd, but she did remember a “Spinal Tap” moment.
“We had a lift that took me twenty feet in the air, and I wore this giant skirt that would blow around in the air. It was the first night we were on a co-headline tour with Evanescence, and I had grown up idolizing them as a teenager so I wanted it to impress them, the lift jammed and I was stuck up there with my violin, and they had to get a bunch of ladders to get me down.”
She can laugh at the incident now, and noted that, “fans who were at that show in Kansas City will remember it forever.”
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
