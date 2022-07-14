Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced 2023 United States tour dates, their first since they completed “The River” tour in 2017, and first in North America since 2016. The 31-date trek includes a stop in Buffalo on March 23 at KeyBank Center.
Springsteen has a long and storied history in Buffalo. Longtime E Street Band Saxophone player Clarence Clemons played his last performance with the E Street Band at the arena in Buffalo in 2009. Early in his career, Springsteen performed at Kleinhan’s Music Hall. Tickets for their 1975 performance at Kleinhan’s cost $6, which is less than most convenience fees these days.
An even earlier Springsteen concert in the area occurred on March 24, 1973, at Niagara University. The show featured Springsteen on a double bill with the Rochester-based country rock band Old Salt. The show, held at the 350-seat student center, cost $1 for students, and $2 for the general public. It didn’t even sell out.
Springsteen spent the night on the couch of some locals, and toured Goat Island before the performance, and after the show had some pizza at La Hacienda.
It will be nearly 50 years to the day from that Niagara University show to 300 or so lucky attendees, and Bruce’s show in Buffalo in 2022 is a guaranteed sellout.
The Boss and his backing band have thrilled crowds for decades and is one of the few artists that should be on everyone’s bucket list.
Many years ago, I was visiting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with an old friend, and they had a special exhibit dedicated to Springsteen and the E Street Band. That friend, Tom Atkins, grew up on Long Island and had seen Springsteen many times over the years, and while we were looking at the artifacts (which included the blue jeans on the cover of “Born in the U.S.A”) he asked me if I had ever been to a Springsteen show.
My initial response was that I was a fan of his music, but that tickets were usually hard to come by, and I didn’t think it was worth the effort. Tom looked me square in the eye and said, “You need to promise me that you will see Springsteen the next time he comes around. You won’t regret it.”
I made good on that promise, and I quickly understood what all the hype was about. While a Springsteen show doesn’t have fancy lighting, stage props or massive explosions, what Springsteen offers is an authentic live concert experience by a performer who loves what he does and can connect with an audience.
I was fortunate enough to catch the final performance with Clarence Clemons, even if it was from the “nosebleed” seats near the back of the arena. The next two times I had much better seats, but it really didn’t matter, the show is electric from any vantage point.
Ticketmaster is pre-registering fans through a verified ticket program through July 17. The web address is https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen and while tickets are not guaranteed, that will give you the best shot at getting one.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
