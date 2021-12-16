JENNINGS: 20 years of Tuesday in the Park

Artpark’s 2022 summer music schedule has already been trickling out, and behind the scenes is a gentleman that you may not notice when you attend a show at Artpark, but he is almost always there.
Tony Marfione is well known in the Western New York music scene. For over three decades he has been the talent buyer for major venues past and present, including Melody Fair, The Tralf, Seneca Niagara’s Bears Den and Artpark. Tony has secured Artpark’s legendary Tuesdays in the Park concert series lineups since the series inception in 2003.
“It’s not as easy as people think,” Marfione noted during a recent phone interview. “Because of the competitive nature of the business. We are going up against casinos and national agents, and I am just one guy. People have the misconception that we can just pick any artists we want, call them and they will show up and play.”
As the Tuesday series approaches its 20th anniversary in 2022, Artpark is facing new challenges when it comes to putting together a Tuesday specific lineup. In recent years, acts that would normally have been part of the series have performed on other days of the week. There is a myriad of reasons, including the changing nature of the industry, economics, competition and change brought on by the pandemic.
“It’s very difficult to get bands on a specific day, They may not be in the area when you want them. It would be easier if there were no other venues competing for the same act. It usually comes down to whoever offers more money.”
For years the Tuesday series relied heavily on classic rock-era artists, but as those acts get older and more of them are either retiring or passing away, Artpark has moved toward other genres and diversified its concert offerings.
“The older artists are going for a bigger payday, and it's probably more convenient (to perform at a casino), especially if they are staying in the same place as the venue. We are also losing classic rock artists in droves, and they are seeking large paydays while they are still able to perform.”
Marfione got his start as the owner of Cafe Casablanca, where he worked with Stan Szelest and Ani DiFranco. Artpark’s soundman Bob Hillman, had worked with Tony and suggested a meeting with then Artpark director George Osborne.
“George. Bob and myself met and he asked me if I could book some national acts. I told him I could bring in some great club acts that wouldn’t break the bank. I had a relationship, and still do, with Gino Vanelli and that was our first big show. After the success of that show George upped the guarantees.”
The future of a fixed Tuesday lineup is being looked at, although no official decision has been made.
“We have been talking about that, and we are moving towards a model where we get the best shows when we can get them. When it's limited to Tuesdays we are handcuffed, and we have lost some good shows because of that. I think we are finding that if we get the best act available it doesn’t matter what day of the week it is.”
Last year’s shows in the Artpark Amphitheater were billed as either Miller Lite Concerts in the Park, or Coors Light Concerts at Artpark. Four of six of the announced Amphitheater shows for 2022 are on Tuesday, so there still is a connection to Tuesday night.
“There is a lot to it. If we could get the greatest acts and all of them on a Tuesday, we would do that. With the competition it's impossible. Also, the pandemic has changed the industry and every venue is facing new challenges.”
Over its history, Artpark has met those challenges. The Tuesday series arose out of an economic necessity, and evolved from a premier free concert series to an affordably priced ticketed model. The organization has also moved beyond its perception as just another live music venue, and back towards a focus on a diverse selection of non-music related art installations and exhibits, which was its original mission.
Live music will always be a part of Artpark’s offerings, but as they approach the park’s 50th anniversary in 2024, that could look very different over the next few years.
