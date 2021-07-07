Whitmore Patio behind the Taylor Theater is the setting for a Saturday jazz concert on the Kenan Center grounds.
Paul Hage & Mirage, a Mediterranean-inspired jazz band, will begin their show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Kenan Center members and $20 for non-members. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and their own snacks.
The concert is one in the Kenan Center’s monthly Music in the Gardens series. This month’s concert coincides with the 50th anniversary American Craftsmen Artisan Festival.
