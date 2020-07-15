The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center is hosting an outdoor summer concert event on Sunday, Aug. 23 featuring Western New York jazz group, the Custode & Parisi Jazz Trio.
Featuring Lew Custode and Steve Parisi, the night will include special guest performance by Lisa Surace during intermission. The event will also feature professional sound by Mickey Dumas Precision Sound.
In addition to live music, Starry Night Café will be selling food and beverages to patrons. This event is free and open to the public. The NACC will be accepting donations and will be selling 50/50 tickets. The NACC is pleased to be co-sponsoring this event with KeyBank.
The concert will be performed at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, located at 1201 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls. The NACC has also announced that the rain date for this event is Aug. 31.
Organizers recommend bringing lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. It is also requested that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing during this event.
For details regarding the Custode and Parisi Jazz Trio, visit lewcustode.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.