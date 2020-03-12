Jazz at the Taylor welcomes Juno Award-winning saxophonist 

Jazz royalty will be on the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater stage Saturday as Juno Award-winning saxophonist Pat LaBarbera leads an all-star sextet that includes members of the Buffalo Jazz Collective.
In a rare Western New York appearance, LaBarbera’s concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include two sets of music. Universally considered one of the world’s most exciting saxophonists, Toronto-based LaBarbera is well known for his work with Louis Bellson, Woody Herman and the legendary Buddy Rich Band. Joining LaBarbera in Lockport’s intimate Taylor Theater are Mark Filsinger on trumpet; John Hasselback on trombone; Paul LaDuca on bass; John Bacon on drums; and Lisa Hasselback on piano. This marks bassist LaDuca’s premiere performance in the Jazz at the Taylor series.
Born into a musical family, Pat (Pascel Emmanuel) LaBarbera was born in Mt. Morris, NY and his first teacher was his clarinet-playing father. He studied under numerous teachers and attended the famed Berklee School of Music for arranging and composition. After traveling as a featured soloist with the Buddy Rich Big Band, he made his home in Toronto, where he has taught at Humber College, York University, and the University of Toronto. In addition to numerous recordings,
LaBarbera has appeared on major television shows and worked with legendary musicians including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Corea, and McCoy Tyner.
Individual tickets are $15 for Kenan Center members and $20 for the general public and tickets for students 18 and under or with valid college I.D. are also available for $10. All may be purchased online at kenancenter.ticketleap.com, in person at the Kenan Center Business Office, or charged by phone. For further information, visit www.kenancenter.org or call 433-2617. Free parking and assorted refreshments are available. Because seating is limited, advance tickets are always recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.